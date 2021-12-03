VCU's Ace Baldwin, recovering from Achilles injury, returns to live action in practice

VCU’s Ace Baldwin is continuing to advance toward a return for the Rams.

Baldwin — VCU’s returning starting point guard, who has been recovering from a May left Achilles rupture — was approved this week to participate in live action in practice, coach Mike Rhoades said Friday.

“He’s moving along and our medical staff is monitoring his progress,” Rhoades said in a text message.

The 6-1, 190-pound Baltimore native participated in portions of practice last week, before he progressed to live play this week.

Rhoades has said that Baldwin was trending toward a full return for the Rams at the beginning of January. He said Friday that the program continues to evaluate Baldwin every few days.

Baldwin, as a freshman last season, started all 26 of VCU’s games at point guard. He averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals. He averaged 29.9 minutes, second only to Bones Hyland’s 31.9.