VCU's Adrian Vagberg claims A-10 individual golf title, Rams place second in team standings

With a big final stretch, VCU senior Adrian Vagberg snagged the Atlantic 10 individual title at Reunion Resort and Golf Club in Orlando on Sunday.

Vagberg and Davidson’s Will Davis were knotted for the individual lead through 16 holes. But Vagberg birdied the par 5 17th and the par 4 18th at the par 72 course to finish at 4-under 68 in his Sunday round and 7-under 209 over the entirety of the three-day tournament.

It was the first career collegiate win for the Sollentuna, Sweden, native. Vagberg is just the fifth VCU player in program history to win individual medalist honors at a conference tournament, joining John Rollins (1996), Donny Lee (1999), Ted Brown (2000) and Adam Ball (2015, 2016).

He secured automatic qualification for the NCAA regionals, which will be played May 15-18.

VCU, as a team, finished second in the league Sunday. The Rams began the day in first place, through two rounds. But Davidson shot a team score of 9-under 279 Sunday — the best team round of any this weekend — to jump ahead and claim a second straight A-10 title.

The Wildcats finished with a three-round team score of 13-under 851, two strokes ahead of VCU (11-under 853). In addition to Vagberg’s big day, Rams fifth-year senior Kristian Tannum Donaldson shot a 1-under 71 Sunday to finish tied for fifth in the tournament, with a three-day score of 3-under 213. Sophomore Joe Retford shot a 1-under 215 this weekend, to finish tied for 10th.

First-year VCU coach Andy Walker was named A-10 coach of the year Sunday, and Tannum Donaldson and sophomore Mikkel Antonsen received all-conference honors.

In the team standings, George Mason (1-under 863), Richmond (1-over 865)) and George Washington (1-over 865) accounted for the rest of the top five behind Davidson and VCU.