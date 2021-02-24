VCU's Banks, Medley-Bacon step in, step up in win over Saint Louis

Medley-Bacon, meanwhile, has perhaps played his best basketball since he arrived at VCU in the Rams’ work the past two weeks, Rhoades said. It translated to the game Tuesday.

Leading up to Tuesday, Rhoades had seen in Medley-Bacon a higher motor and greater comfortability. It can take time for a forward the size of Medley-Bacon — 7-1, 240 pounds — to figure out the pace VCU plays at, Rhoades said.

The Baltimore native on Tuesday scored his first VCU field goal on a dunk off a pick and roll, with the feed from Baldwin. He played six minutes in what was his third appearance of A-10 play and first since VCU’s game against Dayton on Feb. 9. He’s averaged 4.3 minutes this season.

Rhoades has seen an improvement in Medley-Bacon’s ball-screen defense. The next step for him, Rhoades said, is for him to rebound better.

“He helped us, he really helped us,” Rhoades said. “He gave us some quality minutes and we can use that.”

Baldwin said VCU’s performance while shorthanded Tuesday shows the Rams’ toughness and competitiveness.

VCU took a huge step Tuesday, Rhoades said. And Banks and Medley-Bacon stepped in to help make it happen.

“Sometimes you're the guy sitting out. Sometimes your teammates fare sitting out,” Rhoades said. “And your job is to help your team win. And we did that.”