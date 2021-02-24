VCU's Banks, Medley-Bacon step in, step up in win over Saint Louis

Mike Rhoades on Monday, after watching VCU’s practice, had a good feeling about his team’s approach heading into its Tuesday matchup against Saint Louis.
Players were going to have to step up, with the Rams set to be without both leading scorer Bones Hyland and reserve guard KeShawn Curry.
The way they were going about their business gave Rhoades comfort. Throughout the day on Tuesday, before the game, he felt excited to see how his group would play.
“I just felt really good and excited to watch these guys step up and try to beat Saint Louis. I really was,” Rhoades said. “And our whole staff was today. And I felt it among our team. Doesn't mean it's guaranteed, but, man, we were in the right place to go into this game.”
VCU then went and affirmed those feelings, with a resilient effort yielding a 67-65 victory.
Ace Baldwin played all 40 minutes and hit four free throws in the final minute to push VCU ahead. Jamir Watkins started for the first time and played a career-high 29 minutes.
But they weren’t the only Rams who stepped up. Two other players whose impressions stuck were freshman guard Josh Banks and junior center Brendan Medley-Bacon, a Coppin State transfer.
Both have played sparingly in Atlantic 10 play, but both were pushed into the rotation with the Rams shorthanded Tuesday. And both did their part.
“It's just next man up,” Baldwin said.
Banks played a career-high 20 minutes and scored a career-high 7 points, including a 3. Without Banks, VCU doesn’t win, Rhoades said.
Banks, a 6-5, 170-pound Charlotte native, had averaged just 7.9 minutes overall this year. He didn’t play at all in five of 12 A-10 games entering Tuesday, and averaged 5.9 minutes in the ones he did.
But he still has worked hard behind the scenes, Rhoades said. He and assistant coach Jamal Brunt get extra shooting in at the Siegel Center in the mornings, and Banks comes back for more shooting in the evenings.
Rhoades said he’s hard on Banks because he believes he can be really good. And he’s taken the coaching the right way.
“Sometimes for freshmen you're put in a tough spot and you got to pay your dues, right? Sometimes you don't like it, but I've never heard him complain, he's never talked back to a coach or thinks it's B.S.,” Rhoades said. “He just keeps going.”
Banks’ points came on 3 of 5 shooting from the field. He added a pair of assists.
Medley-Bacon, meanwhile, has perhaps played his best basketball since he arrived at VCU in the Rams’ work the past two weeks, Rhoades said. It translated to the game Tuesday.
Leading up to Tuesday, Rhoades had seen in Medley-Bacon a higher motor and greater comfortability. It can take time for a forward the size of Medley-Bacon — 7-1, 240 pounds — to figure out the pace VCU plays at, Rhoades said.
The Baltimore native on Tuesday scored his first VCU field goal on a dunk off a pick and roll, with the feed from Baldwin. He played six minutes in what was his third appearance of A-10 play and first since VCU’s game against Dayton on Feb. 9. He’s averaged 4.3 minutes this season.
Rhoades has seen an improvement in Medley-Bacon’s ball-screen defense. The next step for him, Rhoades said, is for him to rebound better.
“He helped us, he really helped us,” Rhoades said. “He gave us some quality minutes and we can use that.”
Baldwin said VCU’s performance while shorthanded Tuesday shows the Rams’ toughness and competitiveness.
VCU took a huge step Tuesday, Rhoades said. And Banks and Medley-Bacon stepped in to help make it happen.
“Sometimes you're the guy sitting out. Sometimes your teammates fare sitting out,” Rhoades said. “And your job is to help your team win. And we did that.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr