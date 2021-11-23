VCU's big week in Bahamas begins with assignment of cracking Syracuse zone

Part of the reason the Rams emphasize zone offense so early is because it’s not something players see a whole lot of before college. Also because Rhoades knows that, with VCU’s desired high pace of play, teams may try to switch to zone to slow the game down.

There are zones like Syracuse’s, he said, that are different from others. But zone in general is something the Rams work on often.

“You got to be calm against a zone, but aggressive,” Rhoades said. “And when people say, 'What do you mean by that?' Still be you, still be the player that you are, but understand now the angles. Understand the length. Understand where the openings are.”

In particular against the Orange, wing Vince Williams noted the importance of patience. He knows Syracuse defenders will be able to cover space.

But, for the Rams, a key objective will be feeding the ball to their post players in the middle of the zone.

“And hopefully our bigs can make the right decisions,” Williams said. “Because the bigs are going to play a big part in this game.”

Syracuse, like VCU, is coming off a loss. Colgate countered the zone effectively Saturday, shooting 43 3-pointers (making 18) to beat the Orange 100-85 on their home court.