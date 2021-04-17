VCU sophomore Bones Hyland declares for NBA draft

Hyland put himself in pro-prospect position with his offensive wizardry, that includes seemingly limitless range from beyond the arc.

He began to show flashes of it at the end of nonconference play as a freshman in the 2019-20 season, when he played point guard. Hyland hit five 3-pointers in VCU’s nonconference finale that season, against Loyola Maryland.

Starting point guard Marcus Evans battled injury in Atlantic 10 play, and Hyland’s playing time increased. He wound up starting the Dukes’ final seven games.

In the Rams’ 18 A-10 games total in 2019-20, Hyland averaged 11 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and shot 46.5% from 3-point range in 24.1 minutes per game. His overall averages in 31 games, averaging 20.6 minutes, were 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 43.4% from deep. The 9.0 points per game were the most by a VCU freshman since Shawn Hampton averaged 10.3 points in 1998-99.

And from the great promise Hyland showed as a freshman, Hyland moved into the starring role for VCU as a sophomore this past season. With Evans, Malik Crowfield, De’Riante Jenkins, Mike’L Simms and Issac Vann gone through graduation, and Marcus Santos-Silva’s transfer to Texas Tech, Hyland became the Rams’ offensive centerpiece.