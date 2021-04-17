VCU sophomore Bones Hyland declares for NBA draft

After an electric two-year stint at VCU, guard Bones Hyland is taking his talents to the professional ranks.
The Wilmington, Del., native announced on Saturday evening that he will declare for this year’s NBA draft, with plans to hire an agent. He’ll look to become the first Ram since Larry Sanders in 2010 to be picked in the draft.
“The past two years with Ram Nation have been the most exciting and rewarding time of my life,” Hyland wrote in his announcement, posted to Twitter. “The VCU experience will continue to be a part of who I am as a person and an athlete. The lessons learned will be with me forever as I approach my next set of life challenges.”
Thank you Ram-Nation for an amazing two years. May God bless you all & Continue to guide and lead me on my next journey ahead. #5Out #GodsChild #Blessed #HighlyFavored #GrandmaBaby 💛 pic.twitter.com/cnnEI5CMta— Bizzy🌟 (@BizzyBones11) April 17, 2021
Hyland put himself in pro-prospect position with his offensive wizardry, that includes seemingly limitless range from beyond the arc.
He began to show flashes of it at the end of nonconference play as a freshman in the 2019-20 season, when he played point guard. Hyland hit five 3-pointers in VCU’s nonconference finale that season, against Loyola Maryland.
Starting point guard Marcus Evans battled injury in Atlantic 10 play, and Hyland’s playing time increased. He wound up starting the Dukes’ final seven games.
In the Rams’ 18 A-10 games total in 2019-20, Hyland averaged 11 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and shot 46.5% from 3-point range in 24.1 minutes per game. His overall averages in 31 games, averaging 20.6 minutes, were 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 43.4% from deep. The 9.0 points per game were the most by a VCU freshman since Shawn Hampton averaged 10.3 points in 1998-99.
And from the great promise Hyland showed as a freshman, Hyland moved into the starring role for VCU as a sophomore this past season. With Evans, Malik Crowfield, De’Riante Jenkins, Mike’L Simms and Issac Vann gone through graduation, and Marcus Santos-Silva’s transfer to Texas Tech, Hyland became the Rams’ offensive centerpiece.
With strong handles that allow him to both create shots from deep and get to the rim, Hyland was the Rams’ consistent leading point producer. He averaged a league-high 19.5 points, plus 4.7 rebounds, and shot 37.1% from 3.
Hyland also took a great leap defensively, finishing second on the team with 45 steals. He slid to VCU’s starting shooting guard spot this past season, with freshman Ace Baldwin taking over starting point guard duties.
Hyland was named the A-10’s player of the year, the first Ram to earn a conference player-of-the-year award since Eric Maynor won it in the Colonial Athletic Association in 2008 and 2009.
Various mock drafts have mostly put Hyland early in the second round. According to a March story by The Ringer, while some NBA executives see Hyland as a second-round pick, others see him as someone worthy of a late lottery pick.
Hyland would be VCU’s youngest draftee. Sanders was a junior, and VCU’s previous 18 draftees were seniors.
