VCU's Bones Hyland named Atlantic 10's player of year

Over the past year and a half, VCU’s Bones Hyland has shot and scored his way to a rapidly growing spotlight within the world of college basketball.

A 6-3, 173-pound combo guard with a seemingly natural knack for scoring, Hyland, since the beginning of his freshman year in fall 2019, has gone from backup point guard to starter to star.

On Wednesday, the sophomore’s talent was recognized by the Atlantic 10 — Hyland was named the league’s player of the year.

The Wilmington, Del., native is the first VCU player to win A-10 player of the year. VCU has been in the Atlantic 10 since the 2012-13 season.

"I feel as though I learned a lot coming from my freshman year to my sophomore year,” Hyland said Wednesday morning, before the awards were announced. “Definitely a big adjustment from basically being a player who's coming in taking a lot from the seniors and then coming in as a sophomore and being one of the leaders.”

Hyland is the first VCU sophomore to win a conference player of the year award since Calvin Duncan won it in the Sun Belt in 1982-83. He’s the first VCU player period to win conference player of the year since Eric Maynor won the honor in the Colonial Athletic Association in both 2008 and 2009.