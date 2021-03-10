VCU's Bones Hyland named Atlantic 10's player of year

Over the past year and a half, VCU’s Bones Hyland has shot and scored his way to a rapidly growing spotlight within the world of college basketball.
A 6-3, 173-pound combo guard with a seemingly natural knack for scoring, Hyland, since the beginning of his freshman year in fall 2019, has gone from backup point guard to starter to star.
On Wednesday, the sophomore’s talent was recognized by the Atlantic 10 — Hyland was named the league’s player of the year.
The Wilmington, Del., native is the first VCU player to win A-10 player of the year. VCU has been in the Atlantic 10 since the 2012-13 season.
"I feel as though I learned a lot coming from my freshman year to my sophomore year,” Hyland said Wednesday morning, before the awards were announced. “Definitely a big adjustment from basically being a player who's coming in taking a lot from the seniors and then coming in as a sophomore and being one of the leaders.”
Hyland is the first VCU sophomore to win a conference player of the year award since Calvin Duncan won it in the Sun Belt in 1982-83. He’s the first VCU player period to win conference player of the year since Eric Maynor won the honor in the Colonial Athletic Association in both 2008 and 2009.
Within Hyland’s scoring toolbox is unabashedly deep range from beyond the 3-point arc. He routinely launches from distances others wouldn’t try, and connects.
Hyland, as a freshman last year, backed up starting point guard Marcus Evans early on before moving into a starting role down the stretch due to injury. He finished the year averaging 9 points in 20.6 minutes per game over 31 contests, but he averaged 11.9 points and 24.7 minutes over the Rams’ final 15 games. He also shot a team-high 43.4% from deep and made a team-high 63 3s.
This year, after the graduation of Evans, Malik Crowfield, De’Riante Jenkins, Mike’L Simms and Issac Vann, and the transfer of Marcus Santos-Silva to Texas Tech, Hyland moved squarely into the leading role for VCU. And it’s a role in which he’s performed reliably.
Hyland is leading the A-10 with 19.4 points per game. He also leads the conference with 67 3s, and making them at a 37.2% clip. He moved to more of an off-ball, shooting guard, role this year, starting with freshman point guard Ace Baldwin.
"Bones is a great player,” St. Bonaventure junior guard Jaren Holmes said Wednesday, and who Hyland and VCU will face in Sunday’s A-10 title game. “Tremendous shooter, with limitless range."
Also, taking on coach Mike Rhoades’ No. 1 objective for him this past offseason, Hyland has improved his defense as well. He’s second on the team and third in the conference with 45 steals.
Elsewhere in Wednesday’s end-of-year A-10 awards, junior Vince Williams was named to the all-conference third team, sophomore Hason Ward was named to the all-defense team and Baldwin was named to the all-rookie team.
Williams has made a big leap this year, coming off his most complete offseason following a first two years hampered by injury recoveries. He’s VCU’s second-leading scorer at 10.6 points per game, up from 4.2 points per game last year. He’s shooting a team-high 41.8% from 3-point range, up from 20% last year.
Ward has continued to build on what he showed as a freshman, wreaking havoc around the rim with a blocking ability that shines through his 7-4 wingspan and bouncy vertical leap. The 6-9, 210 pounder from Barbados, leads the A-10 with 60 blocks this year.
Baldwin has been the Rams’ quarterback at point guard with assuredness, even as a freshman. He has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.8 and his 111 assists are tied for second in the A-10.
