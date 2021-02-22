VCU's Bones Hyland officially diagnosed with foot sprain, will miss game against Saint Louis

VCU received some good news about injured star Bones Hyland to start the week, but will have to make do without him for the time being.
Coach Mike Rhoades said Monday morning that X-rays and an MRI on Hyland’s right foot, which he hurt late in regulation against George Mason on Saturday, came back negative. The official diagnosis is a sprain, which is what the injury was described as Saturday, before further evaluation.
Hyland’s status will be day to day, though Rhoades said the sophomore guard has “some work to do to get back on the court.” Hyland will not play in the Rams’ matchup against Saint Louis on Tuesday night at the Siegel Center, and it’s too early to tell anything beyond that game.
“He did a good job over the weekend doing what the doctors and the trainer wanted him to do,” Rhoades said. “But he's got some work ahead of him."
Hyland has been the Rams’ leader this season, a natural scorer who showed his ability down the stretch as a freshman and has blossomed more fully this year. He’s performed at an Atlantic 10 player-of-the-year level, averaging 19.2 points, which ranks third in the A-10 this season. The next closest Ram is junior wing Vince Williams at 10.2 points per game.
The 6-3, 173-pound Hyland has also improved on the defensive end this season. He’s second on the team with 41 steals. The Wilmington, Del., native is averaging 4.4 rebounds, too, third on the team.
Hyland went down with just over two minutes to go in regulation Saturday. Rhoades said he saw Hyland roll his foot. He was in clear pain, and had to be carried off the court, to the Rams’ bench, before he walked back to the locker room.
Primarily a point guard last season, Hyland moved to an off-the-ball role this year, starting with freshman point guard Ace Baldwin in VCU’s backcourt. But Hyland has retained a significant portion of the Rams’ ball handling responsibilities still, particularly of late after VCU and backup point guard Tre Clark parted ways in early February.
Rhoades said other players will have to step up handling the ball in Hyland’s stead. Players like Williams and freshman wing Jamir Watkins will handle the ball more.
“These guys have had game experience and they're going to play more and they're going to have to do more with the ball in their hands, especially handling it,” Rhoades said. “And we're going to be prepared for that. We'll have a plan.”
Tuesday’s game against Saint Louis (11-4, 4-3 Atlantic 10) tips off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
