VCU's Bones Hyland officially diagnosed with foot sprain, will miss game against Saint Louis

VCU received some good news about injured star Bones Hyland to start the week, but will have to make do without him for the time being.

Coach Mike Rhoades said Monday morning that X-rays and an MRI on Hyland’s right foot, which he hurt late in regulation against George Mason on Saturday, came back negative. The official diagnosis is a sprain, which is what the injury was described as Saturday, before further evaluation.

Hyland’s status will be day to day, though Rhoades said the sophomore guard has “some work to do to get back on the court.” Hyland will not play in the Rams’ matchup against Saint Louis on Tuesday night at the Siegel Center, and it’s too early to tell anything beyond that game.

“He did a good job over the weekend doing what the doctors and the trainer wanted him to do,” Rhoades said. “But he's got some work ahead of him."

Hyland has been the Rams’ leader this season, a natural scorer who showed his ability down the stretch as a freshman and has blossomed more fully this year. He’s performed at an Atlantic 10 player-of-the-year level, averaging 19.2 points, which ranks third in the A-10 this season. The next closest Ram is junior wing Vince Williams at 10.2 points per game.