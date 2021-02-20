VCU's Bones Hyland suffered sprained foot versus George Mason

VCU had a significant injury scare late in regulation of its matchup with George Mason Saturday afternoon.

Star sophomore guard Bones Hyland went down in clear pain, grasping at his right ankle and foot.

The injury paused the game for a moment, and Hyland could not apply any weight to the leg at first. He was carried off the court, to a seat on VCU’s bench, before he walked back to the locker room under his own power.

Hyland didn’t return to the game in what ended as a 79-76 VCU loss in overtime.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades said after the game that Hyland suffered a sprained foot. At that point, shortly after the game, Rhoades said Hyland was undergoing further evaluation.

Rhoades said that Hyland also twisted an ankle earlier in Saturday’s game, but did not know if that was related to Hyland’s later exit.

Hyland was already dealing with ailments earlier in the week. He mentioned a hip flexor issue after VCU’s victory over Richmond on Wednesday, and Rhoades mentioned that Hyland hadn’t practied for the two days leading up to that game due to a knee issue.

And missed time by Hyland would be a big blow for the Rams. Hyland, who had a team-high 17 points Saturday despite his early exit, is averaging a team-high 19.2 points for VCU. He’s also made a team-high 64 3-pointers at a 38.1%. He’s second on the team with 41 steals.