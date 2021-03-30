VCU's Brendan Medley-Bacon, a 7-1 center, enters transfer portal

VCU is set to lose the most sizable piece of its frontcourt.

Brendan Medley-Bacon, a 7-1, 240-pound center, is now in the transfer portal, coach Mike Rhoades confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The recruiting site Verbal Commits first reported the move, via Twitter.

Medley-Bacon arrived to VCU last spring, as a transfer from Coppin State. The Baltimore native played limited minutes as a junior this past year, but showed progression with more regular time later in the season.

After the Rams’ game against Saint Louis on Feb. 23, Rhoades said that he believed, in the two weeks prior, Medley-Bacon had played his best basketball since he arrived at VCU. Medley-Bacon was playing with better pace and had improved his ball screen defense, Rhoades said.

“He's getting comfortable, right?” Rhoades said then. “And I think [that’s] the biggest adjustment, especially with the speed and how we play and how all five guys really move around, it takes time for big guys. Especially as big as him, to figure that out, the pace.”

Medley-Bacon missed a bit of time at the beginning of January, when he welcomed a baby daughter.