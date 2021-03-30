VCU's Brendan Medley-Bacon, a 7-1 center, enters transfer portal

VCU is set to lose the most sizable piece of its frontcourt.
Brendan Medley-Bacon, a 7-1, 240-pound center, is now in the transfer portal, coach Mike Rhoades confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The recruiting site Verbal Commits first reported the move, via Twitter.
Medley-Bacon arrived to VCU last spring, as a transfer from Coppin State. The Baltimore native played limited minutes as a junior this past year, but showed progression with more regular time later in the season.
After the Rams’ game against Saint Louis on Feb. 23, Rhoades said that he believed, in the two weeks prior, Medley-Bacon had played his best basketball since he arrived at VCU. Medley-Bacon was playing with better pace and had improved his ball screen defense, Rhoades said.
“He's getting comfortable, right?” Rhoades said then. “And I think [that’s] the biggest adjustment, especially with the speed and how we play and how all five guys really move around, it takes time for big guys. Especially as big as him, to figure that out, the pace.”
Medley-Bacon missed a bit of time at the beginning of January, when he welcomed a baby daughter.
He appeared in a total of 13 games, and averaged 4.2 minutes. He was 2 of 9 from the field with nine rebounds and a pair of blocks.
The original thought when Medley-Bacon arrived was that he would sit this past season. But, as he progressed this past offseason, VCU pursued a waiver for immediate eligibility that he eventually was granted, a ruling announced in early November.
At Coppin State, after a limited role as a freshman, Medley-Bacon started and played 27.1 minutes per game as a sophomore, with averages of 7.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and a MEAC-high 2.1 blocks.
The Rams had a pair of seniors in their frontcourt this past season in Corey Douglas (6-8, 210) and Kansas State transfer Levi Stockard III (6-8, 245). It’s unclear if either will use the extra year of eligibility granted to winter athletes by the NCAA in the midst of the pandemic.
But VCU also has rising junior forward Hason Ward (6-9, 210) and rising sophomore forward Mikeal Brown-Jones (6-8, 220) due to return in the frontcourt.