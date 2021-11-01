VCU's Curry, Williams taking on responsibility they've always imagined

It’s what they’ve talked about since their freshmen year.
KeShawn Curry and Vince Williams are the two players who remain at VCU from what was a three-man 2018 recruiting class.
They, seemingly in the blink of an eye, have become elder statesmen for the Rams — the longest-tenured players on the roster.
With that will come prime responsibility this year, through both through their on-court contributions and their leadership. They’re roles they’ve had in their heads since 2018.
“This is what we always wanted — to be the guys to lead the team, and to be the guys that Coach calls on,” Curry said.
The two seem to be assuming their veteran statuses well so far for VCU, as was on display in Monday’s exhibition at the Siegel Center against Division II Virginia State.
The two contributed 14 points apiece, team highs, in a 74-55 win. And they helped set an important, high-energy tone.
“I thought [Curry] did a good job, him and Vince early in the game of really getting the ball hot and sharing the ball,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “And when your two seniors, that are jacked up for a senior year, [are] looking to do that, I thought that was contagious.”
Curry in particular stood out for the 100 mile-an-hour approach he took from the opening tip, playing aggressively on both ends with almost reckless abandon.
It’s a trait he flashed going back to his freshman year, but now seems as strong as ever — and could be as important as ever this year, with VCU needing to replace the production of NBA draftee Bones Hyland, who averaged an Atlantic 10-high 19.5 points in 2020-21.
"That's just me,” Curry said of his pace of play. “And I just feel like I'm faster than most guys. And with me with the ball, I feel like if you got to chase me, I'm done. You got to chase me, I feel like I'm going to almost always win."
With the way he attacks the game, Curry fits the VCU program, Rhoades said. But he’s had to gradually carve out more and more time in the rotation, from averages of 5.7 minutes his freshman year, to 16.3 as a sophomore and 18.3 last year.
His career scoring average is 4.3, but that could rise significantly this year. Curry started for the first time in the initial four games of last season, but battled multiple injuries over the course of the season — shoulder, knee and ankle. Then he missed the final five games of last season, after the passing of his brother.
But Rhoades said Curry has had a great preseason. Curry also led VCU in scoring, with 16 points, in the team’s Black and Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage on Oct. 16.
“Everything he went through last year, I'm really excited to see this senior year occur,” Rhoades said of Curry.
Then Williams paced VCU Monday in a category he seems primed to lead over the course of this season: 3-point shooting. He shot a team-best 41.3% from distance last season.
Against Virginia State, Williams was a team-best 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. Rhoades called Williams a “great shooter,” and the Rams will aim to get him shots.
Rhoades was particularly pleased with their effectiveness in that area during a closed-door scrimmage at UVA on Oct. 23.
“He shot the ball really well, and he hit a lot of 3s,” Rhoades said Monday, of that matchup. “Which is what we want.”
Williams and Curry also grabbed seven rebounds apiece and each dished out three assists Monday. Curry nabbed three steals and Williams two.
They’re two players who have come a long way over their VCU journeys. But now they’re right where they thought they could be, carrying the keys for the Rams.
They’re roles they still discuss now that they’re reality, even if sometimes in their light-hearted nature.
But they’re also roles that could prove pivotal to VCU this winter.
“We talk about it a lot,” Curry said. “More in a joking way, because that's how me and Vince is.
“But, yeah, we definitely focus on it, though."
Note: Washington transfer Marcus Tsohonis, who backed up freshman Jayden Nunn at point guard Monday, checked out late with some discomfort. Rhoades said it was due to a groin injury he's battled this preseason.
