VCU's Darius Theus beginning new chapter as assistant coach at Siena

When Darius Theus looks back on it, the past four years he spent back at VCU as part of Mike Rhoades’ men’s basketball staff were almost like a four-year stretch of college.

The Portsmouth native already had his four-year undergraduate run, when he was a standout on the court for the Rams.

But, in his transition from player to coach, the last four years as the Rams’ director of player development were like a training ground — learning the business from Rhoades and VCU’s assistant coaches in preparation of his desired next step: to become an assistant coach himself.

“He definitely helped mold me these past four years,” Theus said Tuesday, of Rhoades. “And I want to say these past four years with him were almost like those four years of college.”

And now Theus has graduated, to his new chapter.

News emerged Tuesday that Theus was hired as an assistant coach at Siena, under coach Carmen Maciariello, first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Tuesday was Theus’ first day on the job, in what will be his first collegiate on-court coaching role — fulfilling a goal of his.

“It’s all been a blessing, for me and my family,” Theus said.

As point guard at VCU, from 2009-13, Theus was part of the Rams 2011 run to the Final Four, one of three NCAA tournaments he went to in his career. His 237 career steals are tied for third in program history and his 462 assists are eighth in program history.

Theus went on to play professionally in the Netherlands and in Germany, and returned to VCU a first time for the 2016-17 season, as director of student-athlete development on Will Wade’s staff. Theus spent the 2017-18 season as director of player development under Shaka Smart at Texas, before he joined Rhoades’ staff in June 2018. Rhoades and Wade were part of Smart staffs that Theus played under.

Rhoades called it a “no-brainer” to get Theus back to VCU, in 2018. Director of player development is a non-coaching role, not directly involved in on-court decisions and off-campus recruiting.

But Theus, even right after he was hired in 2018, said he felt his next step would be to become an assistant coach. Thus, Rhoades and Co. groomed him for that over the past four years, a time of immense growth for Theus.

“You got to be organized,” Theus said, of what he’s learned. “And I think everything Coach Rhoades does, he does it with love. And I think that’s one thing that I learned from him. In coaching, everything you do, do it with love, do it with joy and do it with passion.

“And be genuine about everything.”

Theus, 31, said in a March interview that he and Rhoades talked often about how Rhoades felt Theus was now ready to make the jump to assistant coach.

Earlier this spring, then, Maciariello reached out to Rhoades and the two discussed Theus. Rhoades let Theus know to expect a call from Maciariello.

Maciariello and Theus had never met, but they hit it off, and Maciariello invited Theus to the Siena campus, in Loudonville, N.Y., for an April 26 interview.

“When I got here, man, it just felt right,” Theus said. “It felt right. And I was happy that it felt right.”

In early May, Maciariello notified Rhoades that he would hire Theus. Rhoades called Theus into his office — “He was like, ‘D, get in here!’”

Then Rhoades shut the door and delivered the news.

“We hugged it out and we sat there and we just laughed,” Theus said. “Just thinking about 2009 when I first met him, to now, 2022. He molded me … to get into this position that I’m in now.”

Theus said he and his wife, LaDonna, 8-year-old daughter, Laila and 1-year-old son, Emory are excited about Siena.

He said he’s arriving there with a high level of energy, but also humble — appreciative for the opportunity and willing to learn every day.

And as he begins this new journey, his roots will always be at VCU. Without VCU he wouldn’t be here, he said, and he expressed thanks to not just Rhoades but also associate head coach Jamal Brunt and assistant coaches J.D. Byers and Brent Scott.

“It’s been an amazing run with them,” Theus said. “And, without them, I wouldn’t be able to step into this role so confident. … Everything they know about this game, they installed in me.”