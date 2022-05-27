VCU's Diaz-Delgado, Bertimon twins fall in NCAA tennis semifinals

On Friday, VCU tennis’ history-making runs in the NCAA tournament came to an end.

In the NCAA women’s singles tournament, fifth-year senior Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado, ranked 96th in the nation by the ITA, fell to second-ranked Peyton Stearns of Texas 6-3, 6-4.

And in the NCAA men’s doubles tournament, twins Charles and Maxence Bertimon, ranked No. 33, fell to the fourth-ranked Texas duo of Richard Ciamarra and Cleeve Harper.

With quarterfinal wins Thursday, Diaz-Delgado became the first VCU women’s tennis player in program history to reach the NCAA semifinals and the Bertimon brothers became the first VCU men’s doubles group to make the NCAA semifinals.

Diaz-Delgado beat 15th-ranked Shiori Fukuda of Pepperdine 6-4, 6-1 in the first round on Monday, 58th-ranked Elysia Bolton of UCLA in Tuesday’s round of 32, 44th-ranked Natasha Subhas of UVA in Wednesday’s round of 16 and 36th-ranked Michaela Bayerlova 6-1, 7-6 (8) of Washington State in the Thursday quarterfinal.

Friday’s result for Diaz-Delgado ended what was one of the best careers in VCU tennis history. The Almeria, Spain, native was just the second player in program history to go to the NCAA singles tournament three different years. She reached the round of 16 as a sophomore in 2019.

Diaz-Delgado finished second in program history in career singles victories with 118.

Stearns will play Stanford’s Connie Ma, ranked 26th, in Saturday’s women’s singles final.

The Bertimon brothers, identical twins, beat the No. 1-ranked TCU duo of Jacob Fearnley and Luc Fomba 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 in the round of 32 on Tuesday, the 28th-ranked Cal pairing of Carl Emil Overbeck and Yuta Kikuchi 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 in the round of 16 on Wednesday and the sixth-ranked Auburn tandem of Finlay Murgett and Tad McClean 7-5, 4-6, (1-0) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Ciamarra and Harper will play Ohio State’s Matej Vocel and Robert Cash, ranked second, in Saturday’s men’s doubles final.

The Bertimons were the first VCU doubles group to make the NCAA tournament since 2014, and both are due back next season.