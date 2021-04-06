VCU's Final Four run, 10 years later: Impact of Rams' run still felt by school

The Final Four run, he felt, unified the city from all sides.

“Everybody was black and gold,” he said. “Everybody was behind our team, from every part of the town. So it just felt good just to have something to root for, I feel like.”

According to a Times-Dispatch story in the week right after the Butler game, it was estimated that VCU sold at least 55,000 T-shirts during the run. Also, donations to the VCU athletic department were already up 20% at that time.

A sellout streak for games at the Siegel Center began in January of 2011 before the Final Four run and has continued since, for 166 straight contests.

Contributions to VCU’s men’s basketball program, including donations, went from $21,300 in fiscal year 2011 to $4,298,048 in fiscal year 2020.

Ed McLaughlin was hired as VCU’s athletic director in the summer of 2012. To him, the single most important thing the Rams have been able to do to build on the Final Four run is continue to make the NCAA tournament.