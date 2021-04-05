VCU's Final Four run, 10 years later: Rams rumbled through Big Dance with confidence

As Rozzell described it, the Rams came out guns blazing against USC in the First Four, wanting to send a message that they were there and that they were going to try to make the best of the opportunity.

And their message, as they danced through the tournament to the Final Four, came through loud and clear.

“One thing about that team and one thing about the guys on that team, as well as the coaching staff — I think it still shows today with coach [Mike] Rhoades at VCU — nobody really cared who lined up across from us,” Rozzell said. “I think that’s just the way we were recruited, I think.

“Like, we always accepted the challenge of playing against a bigger name or somebody who was this and somebody who was that.”

Against the Trojans to open, a standout defensive performance keyed VCU’s victory. The Rams held USC to a season-low 46 points, limited the team to 39.5% shooting overall and won the rebounding battle 40 to 31.

That pushed VCU through despite its 33.9% shooting night. Skeen had 16 points in the 59-46 result.

Asked if there was a point in the tournament when the Rams felt like they were rolling and could get deep into the tournament, Nixon said, with a laugh, “When we played. The first game we played.”