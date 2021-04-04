VCU's Final Four run, 10 years later: Uncertain Selection Sunday yielded excitement of Rams' entry into NCAA tournament

Mike Rhoades can remember Selection Sunday 2011 as if it were yesterday.

It was six days after the Rams’ loss to Old Dominion in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament final. They didn’t know their tournament fate, their hopes hanging on a possible at-large bid from the selection committee.

With the uncertainty swirling, coach Shaka Smart didn’t have the team meet to watch the selection show, but just invited the freshmen to watch in his office.

As the show began, Rhoades — VCU’s current head coach and then one of Smart’s assistant coaches — bounced back and forth between his office in the Siegel Center and Smart’s office. As names were being revealed, and VCU not one of them, Rhoades looked at Smart and shook his head.

Rhoades took a walk back to his own office.

And then it happened.

“I heard this roar,” Rhoades said. “We were in the second floor of Siegel. And it was like deafening. And it was just everybody going nuts. We were running up and down the hallway.

“And, ‘We’re in the Dance, we’re in the Dance!’ And Joey [Rodriguez] called me. He’s like, ‘What do we do? What do we do?’ It was awesome.”