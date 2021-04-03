VCU's Final Four run, 10 years later: Up-and-down regular season preceded Rams' Cinderella journey

This story is the first in a series looking back at VCU's 2011 run to the Final Four, and the impact of it, 10 years later.

As the month of March arrived in 2011, VCU coach Shaka Smart ripped out the page for February from a paper calendar.

That February wasn’t a fond one in the Rams’ recent memories. The team went 3-5 overall over the course of that month, including four losses in its last five games, to close the regular season.

Smart had an idea to get his group’s attention heading into March, with the Colonial Athletic Association tournament ahead. He took the February calendar page into Franklin Street Gym, where the Rams practiced. And he lit it on fire in front of the team.

“He was like, 'We're going to burn this month up, and we're going to move on. We're going to let it be in the past,’” said Darius Theus, a sophomore guard on that team.

The symbolism was clear as the page flamed out in a trash can. March, for VCU, would be a chance at a fresh start.

What the Rams went on to orchestrate was something that’ll never be forgotten, becoming the first team to advance from the NCAA tournament’s First Four to the Final Four.