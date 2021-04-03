VCU's Final Four run, 10 years later: Up-and-down regular season preceded Rams' Cinderella journey

This story is the first in a series looking back at VCU's 2011 run to the Final Four, and the impact of it, 10 years later.
As the month of March arrived in 2011, VCU coach Shaka Smart ripped out the page for February from a paper calendar.
That February wasn’t a fond one in the Rams’ recent memories. The team went 3-5 overall over the course of that month, including four losses in its last five games, to close the regular season.
Smart had an idea to get his group’s attention heading into March, with the Colonial Athletic Association tournament ahead. He took the February calendar page into Franklin Street Gym, where the Rams practiced. And he lit it on fire in front of the team.
“He was like, 'We're going to burn this month up, and we're going to move on. We're going to let it be in the past,’” said Darius Theus, a sophomore guard on that team.
The symbolism was clear as the page flamed out in a trash can. March, for VCU, would be a chance at a fresh start.
What the Rams went on to orchestrate was something that’ll never be forgotten, becoming the first team to advance from the NCAA tournament’s First Four to the Final Four.
The regular season that year didn’t necessarily point to the kind of Big Dance success that was ahead, particularly the rough stretch at the end of February. But there were signs and building blocks, and the confidence the veteran group possessed was a constant undercurrent.
"People were doubting us. ... But that's what we thrived on that year, a lot of doubt,” said Jamie Skeen, a senior forward in 2010-11. “Everybody was doubting us throughout the whole year.”
The Final Four season was Smart’s second with the Rams. VCU athletic director Norwood Teague hired the then-32 year old Smart from Florida, where he was an assistant, after Anthony Grant left VCU to become the coach at Alabama.
Teague felt Smart was bright and prepared to be a head coach. It hit Teague square in the face that Smart was ready. He interviewed Smart at a Waffle House in Gainesville, Fla., at 6 a.m. one morning.
“When you know, you know in a lot of things,” said Teague, who was VCU’s AD from 2006-12. “And towards the end of that interview I was thinking, ‘This is it. We got to get Shaka to Richmond.’”
Still, a lot of the players were bummed out when Grant left, believed Mike Rhoades, the Rams’ current coach who Smart hired as an assistant coach in 2009. They were Grant’s recruits.
Point guard Joey Rodriguez even decided to transfer before eventually staying with VCU.
“It took a lot of time for our staff and coach Smart to build relationships with those players that [were] recruited by coach Grant, were playing for coach Grant,” Rhoades said. “So just like any coaching change, you had to deal with that. And the only way you build relationships that are new is with time."
Guard Ed Nixon, another senior on the 2010-11 season, said the players had to adapt to Smart’s coaching style, and accept it, in their first season with him.
But not everyone was truly bought in during 2009-10, Nixon said.
“Our first year with coach Smart, we fought against each other, coaching staff and players,” Nixon said. “We just butt heads a lot. Even the players weren’t as joined as we needed to be.”
Still, the Rams went 20-8 overall in the 2009-10 regular season, and 11-7 in CAA tournament play. They went on to win the College Basketball Invitational tournament, which Teague believes laid a foundation for the following year.
And though they lost star forward Larry Sanders to the NBA draft, finishing the 2009-10 season with a title gave the Rams confidence heading into 2010-11, Skeen said.
VCU returned a core of Rodriguez, Skeen, Nixon, Bradford Burgess and Brandon Rozzell in 2010-11.
The group’s greater comfortability with Smart helped, and it had high aspirations, Rodriguez said.
“I remember us having an early team meeting and our goal was to make the tournament and to win the most games that have ever happened there at VCU,” Rodriguez said. “So we wanted to get to the Sweet 16. That was our goal.”
Once the season started, there were multiple moments in which the Rams showed they could hang with high-level competition. In the NIT season tip-off, they beat Winthrop and Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, before advancing to the event’s final four at Madison Square Garden.
There they gave 24th-ranked Tennessee a run, losing by 6, before beating UCLA in the third-place game.
"Since the beginning of the season we felt like we could compete with anybody in the country,” Rozzell said. “We proved it and we were showing it. We played at a high level. And we were a bunch of unselfish guys.”
Late in the season, Rodriguez willed the Rams to a crucial 68-67 win at Wichita State in an ESPN BracketBusters matchup, hitting two free throws with 0.8 seconds on the clock and Shockers fans roaring.
That was the Rams’ lone win in the final stretch of five games to close the regular season.
“Joey making those free throws, we don't make that we don't get in [the NCAA tournament],” Rhoades said. “We're not even on the board.”
Take out that game, though, and VCU lost each of its last four CAA contests, to Old Dominion, George Mason, Drexel and James Madison.
Smart helped the Rams turn the page by burning the February page of the calendar.
“When he threw it in the [trash] can the fire and the smoke was a lot more than we thought. It was funny,” Rhoades said. “But he made his point. Like, 'It's over with. Here's what's next.'”
The fourth-seeded Rams went into the CAA tournament in March and beat Drexel, then top seed George Mason, snapping the Patriots’ 16-game win streak.
But they fell to ODU in the final, on a Monday at the Richmond Coliseum.
That began what Rodriguez described as a long week, as the Rams waited for their postseason fate, when the NCAA tournament bracket was revealed the following Sunday.
It was all up in the air.
“They did a good job of having us not really trying to pay attention to what other conference tournament results were happening,” Rodriguez said of the Rams’ coaching staff. “Just kind of worrying about ourselves.
“So that day of the selection show, I was at home watching, anticipating. I was hoping for the worst, but expecting whatever.”
The next installment will run in Monday's edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr