VCU's final two regular-season games canceled

VCU men's basketball announced Friday evening that its final two regular-season games, at Dayton on March 3 and at Richmond on March 6, have been canceled.

VCU’s Siegel Center and Richmond’s Robins Center will co-host play that week, before the league tournament final is played on March 14 at Dayton’s UD Arena.

The schedule adjustment leaves the Rams with just three more regular-season games to go. They host George Mason Saturday, Saint Louis Tuesday and travel to play at Davidson on Feb. 27.

The Rams (16-4, 9-2 A-10), who have won six in a row, currently sit first in the league. They’re seeking a second outright A-10 regular-season title. Their first was claimed in coach Mike Rhoades’ second season at the helm, in 2018-19. They already hold two victories over Dayton and one over Richmond this season.

The A-10’s seeding policy for its men’s and women’s tournaments this year will be that teams that complete 60% of the median number of league matchups played by all 14 teams will be seeded based on conference winning percentage. Teams below 60% of the median will be seeded based on the NCAA’s NET rankings, but will not be eligible for a regular-season title.