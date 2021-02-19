 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VCU's final two regular-season games canceled
0 comments

VCU's final two regular-season games canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
VCU men's basketball game vs. North Carolina A&T

VCU players huddle before playing against North Carolina A&T compete during men's basketball game at VCU Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD

VCU men's basketball announced Friday evening that its final two regular-season games, at Dayton on March 3 and at Richmond on March 6, have been canceled.

The move comes in response to the Atlantic 10 moving up the majority of the men’s basketball tournament to March 3-6, an adjustment announced Thursday.

VCU’s Siegel Center and Richmond’s Robins Center will co-host play that week, before the league tournament final is played on March 14 at Dayton’s UD Arena.

The schedule adjustment leaves the Rams with just three more regular-season games to go. They host George Mason Saturday, Saint Louis Tuesday and travel to play at Davidson on Feb. 27.

The Rams (16-4, 9-2 A-10), who have won six in a row, currently sit first in the league. They’re seeking a second outright A-10 regular-season title. Their first was claimed in coach Mike Rhoades’ second season at the helm, in 2018-19. They already hold two victories over Dayton and one over Richmond this season. 

The A-10’s seeding policy for its men’s and women’s tournaments this year will be that teams that complete 60% of the median number of league matchups played by all 14 teams will be seeded based on conference winning percentage. Teams below 60% of the median will be seeded based on the NCAA’s NET rankings, but will not be eligible for a regular-season title.

wepps@timesdispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News