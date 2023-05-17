New VCU coach Ryan Odom's Utah State team last season finished No. 16 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (Kenpom), a metric that indicates the Aggies excelled at reading opposing defenses and taking the right shots in the right moments.

Much has been made of the freedom and spacing with which Odom's teams have played. And many Ram fans are eagerly anticipating an aesthetically pleasing brand of basketball in which shooting efficiency and decision making are held at high premiums.

To run such a system, familiarity and experience are major boons. Enter Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow, close friends who started all 35 games for the Aggies last season and averaged double figures, helping them to a 26-9 mark and No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament.

“Getting Sean and Max was really huge for us. It’s two not only good basketball players but awesome people and good players to have in your program," said new VCU director of analytics Matt Hart, who worked with Bairstow and Shulga closely as a graduate assistant at Utah State last year.

"Basketball wise they’re both really smart, and that’s why our offense was so good, it was all about making reads, reading the defense, and both of them are unbelievable at reading the defense.”

Hart described Shulga, a 6-foot-4 Ukrainian international with two years of eligibility remaining, as a combo guard. He averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds and finished second among the Aggies with 140 assists (4 per game) while shooting 36.4% (55 of 151) from beyond the arc and 82.4% (112 of 136) from the free throw line.

Of particular note with Shulga is how Utah State utilized him in ball screens, Hart said. The Aggies staff realized later in the season that if you get Shulga in a middle ball screen with the floor correctly spaced, "you couldn't guard him," and Hart hopes Shulga, who can run the offense or play off the ball, is utilized similarly at VCU.

"He was either driving it hard, throwing a lob, pulling up for a mid-range pullup, or if they (defenders) went under (the screen) he’d shoot the 3," Hart said of Shulga.

"It was just impossible to guard.”

Bairstow, who won slam dunk contests in Utah, is a "jack of all trades," Hart said.

A 6-foot-8, 205-pound, senior wing from Brisbane, Australia, Bairstow averaged 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.6% (32 of 83) from 3-point range and 54.8% (34 of 62) from the free throw line last season, his fourth with the Aggies, and has one year of eligibility remaining.

In 2021-22, Bairstow struggled shooting the 3, Hart said. That hampered his game because opposing defenders would play off him on the perimeter, so driving lanes were hard to come by and his confidence took a hit.

"But last year he was much better from 3, teams had to go out and guard him and that opened up a lot of for the offense in general but mainly Sean himself to make plays," Hart said, adding that Bairstow has a particularly strong feel for lob passes to teammates around the rim, an acumen the Rams' bigs are sure to enjoy.

“He’s just one of those guys that knows how to make reads, and that’s so valuable in our offense.”

Positionally, Bairstow is a versatile anomaly. He was listed as a guard on Utah State's roster and has been called a forward and or wing by recruiting sites. Hart said he's one of the more versatile players he's ever been around.

“Sean is the ultimate guy where you can just plug him in anywhere and say ‘Sean, do your thing,'" Hart said.

In a smaller lineup, Bairstow could play the four-spot, but he can also handle and pass the ball well enough to operate on the perimeter coming off of ball screens.

Toward the end of last season, Utah State even ran some sets with Bairstow at the five where he was receiving the ball at the top of the key and making reads to find shooters off the ball.

However the Ukrainian and Aussi are utilized, their experience in Odom's system and familiarity with one another are sure to be foundational components of VCU's roster construction with plenty of new pieces around them.

PHOTOS: VCU announces their new men's basketball head coach, Ryan Odom.