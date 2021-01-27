VCU's Hason Ward soaring to new level this season

When members of the VCU program think of Hason Ward’s impact on the defensive end of the floor, a quality they conjure is how he can be a 6-9 safety net of sorts.
The sophomore forward, coach Mike Rhoades said, cleans up mistakes on defense often. With his 7-4 wingspan and leaping ability, Ward can make up for breakdowns elsewhere in the defense by going after the ball at the rim.
As teammate Bones Hyland put it, Ward plays a big part in keeping the Rams together on defense.
“Sometimes we fall apart, he's right there to help us out,” Hyland said. “Whether it be a rebound, going to get it at the highest point or even contesting a shot so we can get the rebound. I mean it's a lot of stuff that don't show on the stat sheet sometimes.”
Ward’s back-line guile is one of multiple ways he’s been valuable for VCU this year, earning a bigger spot in the rotation.
The Barbados native has been fierce at the rim on both ends — a merciless shot blocker on defense and regular lob threat on offense.
For Ward, this season follows a productive summer of training, something he missed out on before his freshman year.
He’s more comfortable than he was a year ago, and it's showing.
“I feel more confident [in] everything that I do now,” Ward said. “And that's just from freshman year, having that full offseason. So I feel way more confident."
Ward is averaging 6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks (second in the A-10) in 17.7 minutes per game off the bench. That’s up from averages of 3 points, two rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 7.1 minutes per game as a freshman last year.
Before his freshman season, Ward missed out on the Rams’ formal summer training program because he didn’t arrive on campus until the middle of August, after securing his visa. But, this year, Ward got more time to work. Weight-room training helped him add 13 pounds, and on-court sessions helped him advance his post-play acumen.
To that effect, Ward said Tuesday that he feels the area where he’s seen the most progression is on offense. Ward, as a freshman, established a reputation as someone with a propensity for lobs, finishing alley-oops with aplomb. But he’s added to his toolbox, too.
“Having to get the ball down in the post, or try to make a play for myself offensively,” Ward said. “Instead of it having to be like a lob, or just a putback. Having to make a play by myself.”
Rhoades has seen Ward’s basketball IQ, and general feel for the game on the offensive end, get better.
“He's starting to understand moving without the ball or getting past a hedge or getting past help defense and getting to open areas, is really helping him,” Rhoades said.
And, on the opposite end, Ward’s last-line-of-defense dexterity is part of the reason why he has 36 blocks to this point, which is 13th in the country. Ward’s block percentage, the rate he blocks 2-point attempts when on the court, is 14.3, per KenPom.com. That’s fourth in the nation.
Ward had a career-high five blocks in VCU’s win over Dayton on Saturday.
"Even if it's not my role to help in that situation, regardless, I'm going to still — if I see an opening to go block a shot or something ... I will still try to get there to help,” Ward said.
A major part of Ward’s development is his work with assistant coach Brent Scott. Scott’s specialty is the Rams’ forwards.
Scott “gets after” Ward on the practice court, but also does a great job at explaining the reasoning behind things, too, Rhoades said. The relationship Ward and Scott helps make that tough love effective.
"Me and Coach Scott got a relationship more than just a coach and player,” Ward said. “So when he's on me like that, it's out of love. And he knows that I can do better, and he wants me to do better.”
A simple but important factor in Ward’s ascension this year, it seems, is that he’s starting to understand how hard he has to play, all the time, Rhoades said. That’s not to say that he didn’t play hard before, Rhoades added, but he’s seen Ward take it to another level.
But Rhoades also believes Ward has a couple more levels he can still reach.
Teammate Vince Williams said that, for Ward, the sky’s the limit.
“Started playing harder, everything started going better,” Ward said. “So, I just continue to do it. And then, keep going up."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr