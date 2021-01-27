VCU's Hason Ward soaring to new level this season

And, on the opposite end, Ward’s last-line-of-defense dexterity is part of the reason why he has 36 blocks to this point, which is 13th in the country. Ward’s block percentage, the rate he blocks 2-point attempts when on the court, is 14.3, per KenPom.com. That’s fourth in the nation.

Ward had a career-high five blocks in VCU’s win over Dayton on Saturday.

"Even if it's not my role to help in that situation, regardless, I'm going to still — if I see an opening to go block a shot or something ... I will still try to get there to help,” Ward said.

A major part of Ward’s development is his work with assistant coach Brent Scott. Scott’s specialty is the Rams’ forwards.

Scott “gets after” Ward on the practice court, but also does a great job at explaining the reasoning behind things, too, Rhoades said. The relationship Ward and Scott helps make that tough love effective.

"Me and Coach Scott got a relationship more than just a coach and player,” Ward said. “So when he's on me like that, it's out of love. And he knows that I can do better, and he wants me to do better.”