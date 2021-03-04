VCU's Hyland practices, Williams and Brown-Jones cleared ahead of Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinal

VCU seems to be trending in a favorable direction on the injury front heading into its Atlantic 10 quarterfinal game on Friday afternoon.
Coach Mike Rhoades said Thursday morning that star sophomore guard Bones Hyland has practiced this week. He remains day to day heading into second-seeded VCU’s Friday’s matchup, which will be against the winner of Thursday afternoon’s game between No. 7 seed Dayton and No. 10 Rhode Island.
Rhoades also said that junior wing Vince Williams and Mikeal Brown-Jones are good to go for Friday's game after each exited Saturday’s regular-season finale at Davidson and didn’t return.
Hyland is working his way back from a right foot sprain suffered against George Mason on Feb. 20. He didn’t play at Davidson, while still experiencing pain in the foot.
A top contender for Atlantic 10 player of the year when the end-of-year awards are announced next week, Hyland, has led VCU with 19.2 points per game, while making an A-10 high 64 3s at a rate of 38.1%. The 6-3, 173-pound Wilmington, Del., native is also second on the team in rebounds per game (4.4) and steals (41).
Williams, a junior, is VCU’s second-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game, and is tied with Hason Ward for the team lead in rebounds, at 5.2 per game. The 6-6, 220-pound Toledo, Ohio, native turned his ankle midway through the second half at Davidson and sat the rest of the game. He’s started each of VCU’s last 19 games.
The 6-8, 220-pound Brown-Jones has been a regular in VCU’s frontcourt rotation as a freshman. He suffered a dislocated finger on his left hand last week then left Saturday’s game after hurting the hand. Brown-Jones, a Philadelphia native, is averaging 2.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game.
VCU’s game Friday will tip off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.
