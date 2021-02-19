VCU's inside presence stood out against Richmond Wednesday, will again be important versus George Mason Saturday

Against Richmond, VCU’s starting backcourt helped lead the team on the boards. Bones Hyland had a team-high and career-high 12 rebounds, and Ace Baldwin had a career-high seven.

Douglas said VCU has realized — and seen on film — that when it rebounds and takes care of the ball, that’s what leads to some of its best outings.

“You got the bigs boxing out and then it's allowing guards to get in there and get rebounds,” Douglas said. “And even the guards, they're going in, trying to rebound. If they're not going in to rebound, they're hitting somebody.”

In the first game between George Mason and VCU, a 66-61 VCU victory on Jan. 6 in Fairfax, the teams finished an even 36 to 36 in the rebounding department and the Rams outscored the Patriots 32 to 24 in the paint.

Senior forward AJ Wilson (team-high 2.4 blocks per game/5.5 rebounds per game) and sophomore forward Josh Oduro (team-high 6.1 rebounds per game) lead George Mason inside.

Douglas, remembering the first matchup, said the Rams are going to have to be cautious of the Patriots’ bigs slipping, and make sure the help-side defense is there to combat it.

“That's really going to be our biggest emphasis going into the game,” Douglas said.