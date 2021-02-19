VCU's inside presence stood out against Richmond, will again be important versus George Mason Saturday

Rhoades has spoken of the importance of vertical square-ups: jumping straight up, forcing a miss and securing the rebound — and how they’re sometimes more valuable than blocks.

Rhoades said senior forward Corey Douglas is one of the best he’s ever coached at executing vertical square-ups. Scott has seen an improvement in that area from forwards Levi Stockard III and Mikeal Brown-Jones, as well as wing Vince Williams.

“I think, throughout the season, our guys have continued to get better at protecting the rim without fouling,” Scott said. “And I think it also gives our guys on the perimeter more confidence when you know you have those guys back there.”

Douglas cited timing as one of the biggest keys to defending inside. Also knowing opponents’ tendencies — if a player prefers to shoot with one hand or the other, Douglas as a defender can shade that way.

“And it’s getting your hands up and just making the shot harder,” Douglas said. “It’s not necessarily like you’re trying to get a block. Just make the shot as hard as possible.”

In the first game between George Mason and VCU, a 66-61 VCU victory on Jan. 6 in Fairfax, the teams finished an even 36 to 36 in the rebounding department and the Rams outscored the Patriots 32-24 in the paint.