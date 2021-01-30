VCU's Levi Stockard III sat Saturday due to concussion protocol; Rams lost KeShawn Curry after ankle twist

VCU was down a starter for the entirety of Saturday’s matchup against La Salle, then lost another important contributor in the first half.

Senior forward Levi Stockard III did not play Saturday. Coach Mike Rhoades said after the game that Stockard is in concussion protocol.

“He should be good here in the next 24 to 48 hours,” Rhoades said. “So, as long as he keeps doing what he's doing. He felt great the last two days. But we don't mess around with that stuff at all."

It was the first game missed this season for Stockard, a 6-8, 245 pounder from St. Louis who transferred in from Kansas State this past offseason. Stockard started each of the Rams’ previous 15 contests.

He’s averaging 6.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14 minutes per game.

Then during Saturday’s game, which VCU went on to win 73-62, junior guard KeShawn Curry came down on a La Salle player’s foot with 9:47 to play in the first half. He exited the game, walking gingerly, and never returned.

Rhoades said Curry twisted his left ankle. Curry was wearing a boot on his left leg as he left the Siegel Center after the game.