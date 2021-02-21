VCU's McAllister progressing well from knee injury

VCU sophomore Jarren McAllister’s year ended before it ever really started.

An ACL tear in his left knee at the beginning of the season sidelined the 6-4, 205-pound guard for the rest of the Rams’ 2020-21 campaign.

McAllister had successful reconstructive surgery on the knee on Dec. 8, and has been recovering since.

Asked about McAllister’s progress after Saturday’s game against George Mason, VCU coach Mike Rhoades described the Wake Forest, N.C., native as a machine with how well he’s come along. McAllister is ahead of schedule in his recovery, Rhoades said.

“He's been unbelievable with the rehab,” Rhoades said. “And he's out on the court already doing light shooting and all that. So we're going to have to steal his shoes soon. That's how quick he's moving along here.”

McAllister, so far in his VCU career, has made an impression with his athleticism. He’s a powerful finisher inside, and figures to add to the Rams’ physicality when he returns next season.

As a freshman last season, McAllister averaged 7.1 minutes across 16 games. He finished at 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

"I've been really proud of him," Rhoades said. "He rehabs hard. He's doing a great job."