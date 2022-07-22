VCU's McAllister suffers third ACL tear, recovery timeline to be determined

VCU men’s basketball on Friday announced another setback in what’s been a challenging road of recovery for guard Jarren McAllister.

McAllister, who has not played since the 2019-20 season due to a series of knee injuries, suffered a third ACL tear in a recent non-contact workout. The injury was to his right knee.

The 6-4, 205-pound Wake Forest, N.C., native tore the ACL in his left knee at the start of the 2020-21 season, and missed all of that year. Then he was forced to sit the entirety of last season after tearing his right ACL a first time in preseason practice last fall.

His recovery timeline coming off the recent injury is not yet determined, but he has already had surgery and is beginning the rehab process.

“I’m heartbroken for Jarren because he has worked so hard to get back on the floor from his most recent surgery,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said in a statement. “He has handled all of this with such incredible class. Jarren has all the support of his teammates and coaches as he recovers once again.”

McAllister, in his freshman season in 2019-20, displayed notable athleticism and saw his minutes increase later in the year. He tied his career high of 7 points three times across four games played in a stretch of Atlantic 10 play, and finished with averages 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game.

His athleticism was back on display before the start of the 2020-21 season, when he won a preseason VCU dunk contest, leaping over 6-7 teammate Jamir Watkins.

McAllister was a three-star recruit out of Massanutten Military Academy, where he played a postgraduate season. He averaged 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game his final season at Heritage High School in Wake Forest in 2017-18.