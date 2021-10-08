VCU's McAllister tears right ACL, expected to miss second straight season

After working his way back from a torn left ACL that kept him out last season, VCU’s Jarren McAllister encountered more unfortunate injury news this week.

The program announced Friday afternoon that McAllister, a sophomore guard, tore the ACL in his right knee in practice this week. It’s expected to keep him out the entire 2021-22 season, a second straight missed campaign for the Wake Forest, N.C. native.

“It’s just devastating once again after watching Jarren’s daily approach to get back on the court from last year’s injury,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said in a statement. “He’s an amazing young man who will again grind and rehab under the care of our medical staff and will get back with his teammates.”

A 6-4, 205 pounder, McAllister flashed his physicality and athleticism in the 16 games he appeared in as a freshman in 2019-20. His playing time increased in Atlantic 10 play that year, and he finished with season averages of 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game.