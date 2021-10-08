VCU's McAllister tears right ACL, expected to miss second straight season

After working his way back from a torn left ACL that kept him out last season, VCU’s Jarren McAllister encountered more unfortunate injury news this week.
The program announced Friday afternoon that McAllister, a sophomore guard, tore the ACL in his right knee in practice this week. It’s expected to keep him out the entire 2021-22 season, a second straight missed campaign for the Wake Forest, N.C. native.
“It’s just devastating once again after watching Jarren’s daily approach to get back on the court from last year’s injury,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said in a statement. “He’s an amazing young man who will again grind and rehab under the care of our medical staff and will get back with his teammates.”
A 6-4, 205 pounder, McAllister flashed his physicality and athleticism in the 16 games he appeared in as a freshman in 2019-20. His playing time increased in Atlantic 10 play that year, and he finished with season averages of 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game.
But just before VCU tipped off last season, McAllister hurt his left knee in practice. It was something he initially felt he could play through, but when he tried to practice on it again following the Rams’ appearance in the season-opening Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., he landed on it wrong and had an MRI performed.
The test showed that he suffered a complete tear to his ACL, and a partial tear to his meniscus, shutting down his season.
After recovery and rehab, though, McAllister was able to re-enter the mix for VCU earlier in the offseason. He had full clearance to participate in activities for several weeks, ahead of the injury to his right knee this week.
“I'm beyond excited,” he said then, of the upcoming season.
His loss now is a second knee injury blow for the Rams in the past two weeks. The program announced last week that sophomore wing Jamir Watkins also suffered a torn ACL in practice, and is expected to miss the entire upcoming season as well.
And sophomore point guard Ace Baldwin is continuing to recover from a ruptured left Achilles tendon, suffered in May. He will miss the beginning of the season, but is right now expected to return in early January.
VCU opens its season at the Siegel Center on Nov. 9, against Saint Peter’s.
