VCU's Mike Rhoades given two-year contract extension: 'I'm very fortunate to be here. And be here for a long time.'

“And for us to be able to tell our fans and our recruits and our current student-athletes, especially in this volatile environment of the transfer portal, that Mike is going to be our coach for the foreseeable future, that's very important,” McLaughlin said.

Additional details on the extension were not immediately available.

VCU is the third head coaching position for Rhoades, a native of Mahanoy City, Pa. After a standout playing career at Division III Lebanon Valley College (1991-95), that included a 1994 national title and 1995 USA Today D-III national player of the year honors, Rhoades became an assistant coach under Hal Nunnally at Randolph-Macon in 1996.

He served in that position until he was elevated to be the Yellow Jackets’ head coach in 1999. He served in that spot for 10 seasons, with a 197-76 record and four NCAA tournament appearances, including trips to the Sweet 16 in 2002 and 2003.

Rhoades also served as the coach at Rice from 2014-17, where after going 12-20 each of his first two seasons, went 23-12 in 2016-17, with a trip to the CBI.

Rhoades won coach of the year honors in the ODAC with Randolph-Macon, for three straight years, from 2001-03. He won Times-Dispatch state coach of the year honors in 2003 and 2019, and was the A-10 coach of the year in 2019 as well.