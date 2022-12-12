VCU's Mike Rhoades has toughened practices, demanding his Rams 'play to exhaustion'

RICHMOND – After dropping the opener of this six-game home stand to Jacksonville on Wednesday, VCU coach Mike Rhoades decided to go “old school” on his team, running a pair of long, tough practices.

The result was a 70-60 win over Howard on Sunday night at the Siegel Center, a victory that snapped a two-game losing streak.

“The reason today happened was because of the way we practiced the last two days,” Rhoades said after the win. “We went old school and we stayed until we did it right. We stayed until we did it to a standard. And those guys, they answered the call.”

Not that Rhoades is going to stop calling. The coach promised that this week’s practices ahead of Wednesday’s home game against Radford will look the same as the ones that produced the win over Howard.

“We’re going to stay there until it becomes us,” said Rhoades. “Some teams are like that. Some teams can take it upon themselves. This team isn’t there yet. They’ll get there.”

Rhoades message to his players during the practices late last week was to “play to exhaustion,” said sophomore Jalen DeLoach. It’s a concept Rhoades said can be difficult for younger players to embrace – the idea that there is no pacing yourself in the college game.

“It’s the mentality of playing eight games in a weekend in AAU,” said Rhoades. “‘I’m just gonna coast at times because I wanna play as many minutes as I can.’ It’s the other way around. Play so hard and maximize your minutes.”

DeLoach has been a case study in that regard. Rhoades has been frustrated, at times, by the athletic 6-foot-9, 215-pounder’s tendency to take plays off. But Sunday night, especially in the first half, DeLoach gave Rhoades exactly what the coach is looking for.

DeLoach played nine minutes in the first half against Howard, before heading to the locker room after twisting his knee. He scored eight points, had three steals and two rebounds in those nine minutes.

“His intensity and the way he moves can impact a game so much,” said Rhoades. “There’s times he wants to stay out there longer instead of playing to exhaustion and having more of an impact. … We’re really working with him on that. You saw that in the first half because he played so hard and moved so well.”

DeLoach came back in the second half, and finished the game with 11 points, six steals, three rebounds and two blocked shots. Afterward, he felt like he answered the call from Rhoades in practice.

“He just told us to play hard and everybody play to exhaustion,” said DeLoach.

Now, Rhoades’s challenge is to get that level of effort night in and night out, while tightening up the Rams’ ball security. They turned the ball over 15 times against Howard, their season average. But Rhoades said he’ll live with his team’s mistakes as long they make them while giving maximum effort.

“We’ll make mistakes. That’s how it goes,” said Rhoades. “We’re going to play to exhaustion. And if you don’t, you’re coming out.”

After Radford, VCU (6-4) ends the calendar year hosting Northern Illinois, Navy and LaSalle – the Rams’ Atlantic 10 opener on New Year’s Eve Day.

Star point guard Ace Baldwin is day-to-day with a sprained left wrist.

In January, three of VCU's first four games will be on the road, so building some momentum figures to be significant.

To get there, Rhoades is going to stick with his “old school” practices.

“They answered the bell and it carried over to today,” Rhoades said after the Howard win. “It wasn’t perfect, but it’s the next step.”