From his youth spent around the game as the son of a coach to his playing days as a record-setting 3-point shooter and captain at Hampden-Sydney, the success of new VCU coach Ryan Odom has been built upon a foundation of basketball pedigree and relationships.

And in moving from Utah State back east where much of his career has been centered, Odom is reconnecting with that foundation.

Speaking from a party at the Final Four in Houston on Friday hours after Odom’s introductory press conference, Longwood coach Griff Aldrich, a teammate of Odom’s at H-SC and his former assistant at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, recounted memories of a gifted tactician, fierce competitor and cherished friend.

Odom’s parents, brother and children were all at the party with Aldrich, who is the godfather of one of Odom’s sons.

The two coaches talk daily, and Aldrich often asks himself in moments of indecision: “What would Ryan do?”

“Ryan has always had an elite feel for the game of basketball, very cerebral. I think his teams, when they’re playing their best, there’s a level of skill, but there’s also a level of IQ and connectedness that his teams play with,” Aldrich said.

“You saw that with Utah State, I think you saw that with his best UMBC teams. And what that produces is high scoring volume. They’re five players, but they’re playing as one, reading and reacting to one another. Those are his best teams, when the ball is moving and the team is flowing in a very symmetric and beautiful way.”

Aldrich and Odom met when they were kids and faced off one-on-one at a basketball camp run by late UVa coach Terry Holland. Aldrich beat Odom “handily,” he said, and still would today, though he added with a chuckle that Odom is sure to dispute both claims.

Odom and Aldrich are members of the increasingly successful Tony Shaver coaching tree. Shaver coached both at H-SC, as did Cal-Irvine coach Russell Turner, also in attendance at the Final Four get together.

A walk-on at North Carolina, Shaver is a disciple of legendary UNC coach Dean Smith. The former Tigers and William & Mary coach said it has been his privilege to pass down generational knowledge gained from one of the game’s all-time greats, and credited the success of Odom, Russell, Aldrich and others to the type people he recruited and the way in which H-SC molded them.

“It says a lot about the college of Hampden-Sydney,” Shaver said.

“We just collected a group of wonderful people that loved the game of basketball that were highly motivated, guys we thought would be successful in life, not just in their four years of basketball.”

Shaver remembered Odom the player as an elite shooter whose basketball pedigree was apparent. Odom’s father, Dave Odom, was an assistant at UVa and head coach at Wake Forest, South Carolina and East Carolina.

Ryan (1992-96) left H-SC as the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, though that record only stood for a few years before current Steward School coach TJ Grimes (1996-2000) broke it with his 262nd 3-pointer as a Tiger in his senior season.

Grimes has admired Odom’s teams over the years, lauding the freedom with which they shoot 3s and a collective unselfishness that is at the center of how they operate offensively.

Shaver noted that, at H-SC, the Tigers pressed a good bit in Odom’s playing days, and he anticipates his VCU teams will at least have that in their back pocket and utilize pressure defense more than his Utah State teams did.

“At Utah State, they’ve been up-tempo, great shooters on the floor and a bit more of a protective, man-to-man defense,” Shaver said.

“But I think at VCU with the quality of player and quality of athlete, he may consider changing a little bit, it may be a little more up-tempo, a little more pressure defense.

Grimes’ Tigers teams under Shaver always broke their huddles with “One, two, three, attitude!” He said Shaver’s emphasis on mentality is evident in how Odom molds his programs.

“VCU is super lucky to have him, it’s going to be nothing but great things ahead,” Grimes said.

“He finds ways to do more with less, but at VCU he’s going to be able to get a lot more athletes to go in with his coaching intelligence and prowess that he already has.

“If he’s going to mix in some athletes with some shooters and his style, the win-every-play mentality, VCU has some great things in store for sure.”

Grimes plans to showcase Odom’s VCU program to his Steward players as much as possible, attending Rams games and practices. Grimes replaced former Spartans coach Curt Kassab, one of the area’s most accomplished high school coaches, prior to this past season.

“And I’m always trying to learn as a coach myself, so I’m going to have my pen and pad and pick his brain as much as I can,” Grimes said.

“One of my brothers is coaching here locally. I’m going to enjoy being in the stands and rooting for him to be successful and hopefully get VCU even further in the tournament next year.”

Aldrich said, though his Longwood teams share plenty of tactical principles with Odom’s, particularly his UMBC squads, their demeanors on the sideline are “polar opposites.”

Aldrich is fiery and an outward competitor, whereas Odom appears more patient and calm.

The friends have been through some of the best and worst times together. Aldrich had a serious health issue his senior year of college, and valued Odom’s support in that time, and Aldrich has in turn supported Odom through hardship.

Aldrich was a UMBC assistant when the Retrievers beat Vermont in the 2018 American East tournament championship.

Though the Longwood coach said neither is a big crier, they embraced and sobbed together after that victory.

“It was really special that we were able to enjoy the experience together,” Aldrich said.

“And that says a lot about Ryan in that he was the head coach and he was really excited to share that moment with a great friend who was the operations guy on his staff. It wasn’t just about him, it was about the broader experience and the connectivity he has with people he cares for.”

Aldrich praised Odom’s loyalty, and his ability to build confidence in his players through strong relationships. The Lancers coach is also a fan and supporter of former Rams coach Mike Rhoades, and said VCU is going “from strength to strength.”

“Ryan has great passion to build an outstanding program alongside the support he’s getting from [Rams director of athletics] Ed McLaughlin and the administration and the staff he’ll have beside him at VCU,” he said.

“Ryan is really poised to help take VCU to another level on the foundation that so many have built.”

Former Hampden-Sydney coach and James Madison assistant Dee Vick has been close with Odom and Grimes over the years. Vick said Odom has a huge following of friends in the area, and that many around him recognized Odom’s makeup as a future coach right off the bat.

“He saw things others didn’t see,” Vick said, adding that, while Odom appears calm from the outside, he hides a “competitive beast” on the inside and has never shied away from taking big shots.

“He has found creative ways to pass that earned trait on to the guys he coaches. ... He gives his players confidence and freedom to play, while still staying disciplined to their style of play and their overall philosophy.”

Though Odom’s relationships in the greater Richmond region are extensive, his family is relatively unfamiliar with the area.

Speaking as the crowd emptied out of the Siegel Center and the final black and gold balloons hit the floor, Ryan’s wife, Lucia, said the last week has been a whirlwind for her family. Ryan and Lucia have two sons, Connor and Owen.

The move is not totally unexpected, as the Odoms, who know McLaughlin well from time the coach and AD spent working together at American University in the early 2000s, had joked half-seriously about someday reuniting with him.

“It’s surreal that we’re actually here. ... I felt in my heart that something was going to happen, and this is really like a dream come true,” she said, gesturing around to the emptying arena.

“In Richmond, everyone has been so welcoming, has reached out and already made us feel like we’re part of the family.

“Everyone is saying ‘Let me know what we can do.’ It’s just nice to know that you’ve already got people kind of built-in.”

Ryan Odom file

Age: 48 (July 11, 1974; Durham, N.C.)

Family: Wife Lucia, sons Connor and Owen

High school: Richard J. Reynolds, Winston-Salem, N.C.

College: Hampden-Sydney (1992-96)

Coaching record: 170-106 (.616)

Coaching stops: Lenoir-Rhyne (2015-15), UMBC (2016-2021), Utah State (2021-23)

Notable: Engineered first-ever upset of a No. 1 seed (UVa) by a No. 16 at UMBC in 2018 NCAA tournament … American East coach of the year at UMBC in 2021 … as a player, left H-SC as the Tigers’ career leader in 3-pointers … father is Dave Odom, former Wake Forest, South Carolina and East Carolina coach and a former UVa assistant

Close Longwood Alabama Basketball Longwood coach Griff Aldrich cheers the team on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) UC Irvine San Diego St Basketball UC Irvine coach Russell Turner yells from the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Griff and Ryan Ryan Odom (left) and Griff Aldrich celebrate UMBC's 2018 America East championship. Young Griff and Ryan Griff Aldrich (left) and Ryan Odom (center) with their Hampden-Sydney teammate Nate Schwab during the 1990s. Photos: Ryan Odom, Griff Aldrich and Russell Turner Longwood Alabama Basketball Longwood coach Griff Aldrich cheers the team on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) UC Irvine San Diego St Basketball UC Irvine coach Russell Turner yells from the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Griff and Ryan Ryan Odom (left) and Griff Aldrich celebrate UMBC's 2018 America East championship. Young Griff and Ryan Griff Aldrich (left) and Ryan Odom (center) with their Hampden-Sydney teammate Nate Schwab during the 1990s.