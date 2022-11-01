VCU's push to improve on defense is inspired in part by Ja Morant

For VCU, ample communication on defense this season could come thanks in part to Ja Morant.

In recent Rams practices, a magnifying glass has been applied to defense. That’s perhaps no surprise for a program that’s built on it, but the emphasis was heightened coming off a closed-door scrimmage against Villanova on Oct. 22 during which VCU’s defense was what sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach described as “terrible.”

“It could become elite again. We’re not even close to that,” coach Mike Rhoades said Monday. “We got work to do, but that’s the fun part of it.”

And the key on defense, Rhoades said, is communication.

An ample example has come from Morant, the star Memphis Grizzlies guard.

Greg Graber, a mindfulness coach, visits VCU each month. On a stop in October, he showed the team a video of Morant being vocal for the entirety of a Grizzlies practice, and helping teammates — a franchise player taking care of the details it takes to be successful.

It’s one piece that’s sparking the Rams’ own improvement in that area.

“Ever since then I’ve been taking that role on helping all the freshmen and new guys with talking,” DeLoach said. “And helping them out like that.”

VCU’s defensive pedigree speaks for itself. But, in perspective, the program finished seventh in the nation in KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency last season by holding opponents to a rate of 88.8 points per 100 possessions. That’s tied for the highest final mark in that category in Rhoades’ tenure.

The Rams are also perennially near the top of KenPom’s national turnover percentage ratings — last year they were fourth in the country, forcing a turnover on 24.7% of opponent possessions.

But the challenge now is melding seven newcomers — the most since Rhoades’ first season in 2017-18 — into the system and trying to get the expected results back. It takes time.

The new faces — four freshmen and three transfers — are working at it, but trying to reach the point in which the Havoc becomes second nature.

“I always say to become elite it’s because you get 10,000 reps, right?” Rhoades said. “... We’re replacing Vince [Williams Jr.] or KeShawn [Curry], that were four-years, with a new guy that never denied a pass before, he just sat in the gaps. Or played behind in the post instead of getting around in the post.

“Or leveled or dropped on a ball screen instead of hard hedge. And until that becomes part of you, you might be a half step late or out of position or not ready. And that just comes with time.”

At the same time, Rhoades said, VCU will not drop its defensive standard because of the abundance of newcomers. Instead, what the program is working on is helping them get to that standard.

There’s times in practice when, if the communication is not loud enough on defense, the staff will make players re-do a sequence — even if the possession resulted in a stop.

The offense can result in a punishment of extra running, too.

“What my coach did to me. You don’t talk, you run,” Rhoades said. “Guess what? Bet you I’ll make you talk. Honestly, we help them with what to say, right? Because if they don’t know what to say they won’t say anything. So we help them on what to say, we give them lingo. We work on it.

“But if you want to play, you got to talk.”

VCU even mics up players in practice. So, as sessions are filmed, their communication is picked up by the mics and is reviewable on tape.

Rhoades saw progress on defense in the Rams’ exhibition against Division II Shippensburg this past Saturday. Players have been coachable, Rhoades said, and the results are showing.

And Morant’s example is one thing pushing them toward the level they want to be at.

“Two things that can always help you win are effort and talk,” Rhoades said. “Two things that always cover up mistakes or breakdowns are effort and talk.

“Effort, we demand it. Talk, we demand it, but we also want to give them great examples of it as well as show them that they can do it, and they can do it at a high level.”