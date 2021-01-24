VCU's second-half approach Saturday against Dayton a player-led effort

“We decided we got to keep going,” junior Vince Williams said. “Rhoades didn't have to say anything about it. So it was a team, player conversation. And we did what we had to do."

VCU shot 5 percentage points better in the second half than the first half Saturday, 39.4% to 44.4%. The Rams assisted on all but three of its baskets after the half, a sign of the type of execution they covet.

Dayton did finish the game with a 7-0 run in the final 1:41, but that was the team’s longest run of the day.

VCU, back home after the loss at St. Bonaventure, had a team meeting Thursday. Then the group had two good days of practice leading into Saturday’s game, Rhoades said.

Asked about who among the players stepped up in the area of leadership over those couple of days, Rhoades said Williams and junior KeShawn Curry had good energy but also that it was a collective, group effort.

“I think they all do a good job,” Rhoades said. “They're not afraid to speak up.”