VCU's second-half approach Saturday against Dayton a player-led effort

As VCU coach Mike Rhoades walked off the court at halftime Saturday, with his team up 33-13 against visiting Dayton, he turned to speak to assistant coach Jamal Brunt.
Rhoades asked Brunt whether or not they, the coaching staff, should say something to the players at the break about St. Bonaventure. The Rams were up big at the half of that game on Wednesday, too — 40-25. But their second-half “debacle,” as Rhoades described it, flipped that into a loss.
So Rhoades wondered if the point of avoiding such a second-half slip should be reiterated. Brunt thought no.
“He's like, 'No, they know Coach. The last two days, they know,'” Rhoades said. “And he was right.”
VCU then proceeded to finish the game in a much more secure fashion, to complete a 66-43 victory.
What the Rams gleaned from Wednesday’s experience, and how they responded behind closed doors in the two days after, contributed to that — and to Brunt’s confidence that they understood what was required.
Sophomore Bones Hyland said he feels like the events in St. Bonaventure matured the team a bit. It brought the Rams tighter, he said.
And they didn’t need a reminder about what to do in the second half. There was a player to player understanding.
“We decided we got to keep going,” junior Vince Williams said. “Rhoades didn't have to say anything about it. So it was a team, player conversation. And we did what we had to do."
VCU shot 5 percentage points better in the second half than the first half Saturday, 39.4% to 44.4%. The Rams assisted on all but three of its baskets after the half, a sign of the type of execution they covet.
Dayton did finish the game with a 7-0 run in the final 1:41, but that was the team’s longest run of the day.
VCU, back home after the loss at St. Bonaventure, had a team meeting Thursday. Then the group had two good days of practice leading into Saturday’s game, Rhoades said.
Asked about who among the players stepped up in the area of leadership over those couple of days, Rhoades said Williams and junior KeShawn Curry had good energy but also that it was a collective, group effort.
“I think they all do a good job,” Rhoades said. “They're not afraid to speak up.”
For Rhoades, while the coaching staff’s job is to organize the players and put them in positions to succeed, a player-led program is better than a coach-led program. The Rams are, by and large, still young, so he doesn’t see that all the time. But that’s what he’s looking for.
The Rams demonstrated it with their second-half approach Saturday.
“When the players lead the program, then that's when you turn into something special,” Rhoades said. “And that's where we're trying to push to."