VCU's Sunday men's basketball game at Duquesne postponed

VCU announced Friday afternoon that its scheduled game in Pittsburgh at Duquesne on Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

It marks the sixth time this season that VCU has had an Atlantic 10 game postponed. The Rams program has not paused.

Duquesne announced that it had a positive COVID-19 test within its program.

The news adds to the list that already included postponed games versus Davidson (Jan. 2), at Richmond (Jan. 16), versus Massachusetts (Jan. 27), versus Fordham (Jan. 31) and versus Richmond (Feb. 12).

The Davidson game was rescheduled to this Wednesday and the game at Richmond was rescheduled to Feb. 17. The other matchups are still pending.

VCU’s announcement about Sunday mentioned that the A-10 “will explore alternative scheduling options for the Rams.” VCU, according to a source, is trying to schedule a replacement game.

George Mason and Dayton were scheduled to play Friday night and six other league teams have games scheduled for Saturday, including UMass and Fordham, which could make a replacement tough, but still feasible.

VCU (13-4, 6-2 A-10), after Wednesday’s victory at Rhode Island, is tied for second in the league with Davidson (10-5, 6-2), behind only St. Bonaventure (9-1, 7-1).