VCU's Tuesday game against New Hampshire canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

VCU men’s basketball has had a second game in a row canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The program announced Sunday afternoon that its scheduled Tuesday night home game against New Hampshire will not be played due to the protocols. It was not immediately clear if it was due to COVID-19 issues within VCU’s program or at New Hampshire.

The Rams, on Thursday, were also forced to cancel a game it had scheduled for Saturday at the Siegel Center against Penn State, to complete a home-and-home series between the schools. That game will not be rescheduled for this year, but VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said in a tweet Thursday that it’s likely the teams will play in Richmond next season.

VCU had attempted to find a replacement game for this weekend, but to no avail.

As of now, VCU’s next game is its Atlantic 10 opener, on Dec. 30 against George Mason at the Siegel Center, a 7 p.m. tipoff.