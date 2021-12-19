 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by LifePoint Church RVA
VCU's Tuesday game against New Hampshire canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
0 Comments

VCU's Tuesday game against New Hampshire canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

  • 0
VCU men's basketball game vs. North Carolina A&T

Players of VCU and North Carolina A&T compete in front of limited numbers of fans during the first half of men's basketball game at VCU Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD

VCU men’s basketball has had a second game in a row canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The program announced Sunday afternoon that its scheduled Tuesday night home game against New Hampshire will not be played due to the protocols. It was not immediately clear if it was due to COVID-19 issues within VCU’s program or at New Hampshire.

The Rams, on Thursday, were also forced to cancel a game it had scheduled for Saturday at the Siegel Center against Penn State, to complete a home-and-home series between the schools. That game will not be rescheduled for this year, but VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said in a tweet Thursday that it’s likely the teams will play in Richmond next season.

VCU had attempted to find a replacement game for this weekend, but to no avail.

As of now, VCU’s next game is its Atlantic 10 opener, on Dec. 30 against George Mason at the Siegel Center, a 7 p.m. tipoff.

wepps@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6442

Twitter: @wayneeppsjr

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News