VCU's Tyler Locklear priming to try to back up a breakout 2021 with more in 2022

One day last spring, VCU’s Tyler Locklear was at home on the couch when a phone call came in.

Shawn Stiffler, the Rams’ baseball coach, was on the line with a question that had an easy answer. Stiffler asked Locklear if he wanted to play in the vaunted Cape Cod Baseball League.

“And that's kind of like every college baseball players' dream,” Locklear said this week.

So Locklear, coming off one of the best seasons in VCU history, accepted the invitation. He was off to Orleans, Mass., to join the Orleans Firebirds.

And Locklear, by the time his summer was done, had a league-high 27 RBIs and a league-high-tying nine home runs.

It further backed the type of talent Locklear flashed back at VCU. And Locklear thus, ahead of his third season with the Rams, is regarded as one of the top college prospects for the 2022 MLB draft.

The 6-3, 210-pound redshirt sophomore third baseman was, earlier in the offseason, tabbed the No. 48 collegiate prospect in Perfect Game’s list and No. 65 on a list assembled by D1Baseball.

He’s priming to try to build on his big 2021 in a 2022 season at VCU that begins on Friday at 2 p.m. against Rider, as part of a tournament hosted by Wake Forest in Winston Salem, N.C.

And at the foundation of Locklear’s production is his embodiment of a value the Rams strive for as a team.

“Which is, 'Being great is being good consistently every single day.’ And he is the definition of that,” said teammate Maddison Furman, a left-handed pitcher and former St. Christopher’s standout. “He's not just great when the fans show up in the A-10 tournament. He's great in February when nobody's there and it's freezing cold.

“He is the type of competitor that is always ready to go from the first pitch to the last pitch.”

Locklear last season smacked 16 home runs, the second most in VCU program history behind just the 19 Jason Dubois hit in 2000. He also was tops in the A-10 in RBIs (66), walks (46), runs scored (69) and on-base percentage (.515).

He batted a team-high .345, and became the first player in A-10 history to be named league rookie and player of the year in the same season. He was a consensus All-American, too. Last season, as a redshirt freshman, was Locklear’s first full campaign with the Rams after his true freshman season in 2020 was cut short due to the pandemic. He helped VCU to a program-record 22 straight wins, including an A-10 tournament title and trip to the NCAA tournament, as part of the Starkville (Miss.) Regional.

Then he swapped out his metal bat for a wooden one and kept on producing in Cape Cod.

He’s put himself in range to be a third- or fourth-round pick in this year’s draft, in the estimation of Brian Sakowski, national crosschecker for Perfect Game.

“Power is the biggest commodity right now in professional baseball,” Sakowski said. “If you’ve got power then we’ll circle your name — and then we’ll start to nitpick the rest of the profile. But if you’ve got power you’re going to be on somebody’s radar."

Locklear, heading into the VCU season, is trying not to pay much attention to the draft talk — what’s important right now is Friday’s opener, he said, and not the draft.

Sakowski feels that if Locklear can prove he can continue to play third base while maintaining his hitting tools, he could move up in the draft. And third base is where Stiffler has put a focus, too.

Stiffler challenged Locklear to improve on defense.

“And that is the area, for me right now, where he has made the most growth to becoming a complete player, is his defense,” Stiffler said. “And I'm really proud of him for that."

At the plate, one of Locklear’s goals is improved pitch recognition. Stiffler wants him to continue to take his walks when they come this year.

As potent as Locklear can be, he also needs to be selective, Stiffler said.

“He needs to be able to put the at-bats together,” Stiffler said. “And there's going to be times where we need the big hit. But he's got to stay patient, he's got to stay within himself.”

Locklear, on Tuesday, was one of 55 players selected to the watch list for USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award. The honor, each year, is given to the top amateur baseball player in the country.

If the Rams are going to repeat as A-10 champions, as they were picked to do almost unanimously in the league’s preseason poll voted on by league coaches, Locklear seems almost certain to play another huge part.

And as he prepares to try to back up his breakout 2021 with more this year, the diligent approach Fuman has come to know from Locklear has continued. Furman posed the example of the Rams’ final intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday.

Locklear, Furman said, could’ve taken it easy to prepare his body for this weekend. Instead, he legged out a double then stole third base — “I think that example just shows how good of a player he is day in and day out,” Furman said.

Meanwhile, the draft down the road, Stiffler said, is something Locklear will have no direct say in.

But what can do the talking, and carry Locklear into that point on a high, is how he goes about his business over the next few months.

“The only thing he has a say in is how he prepares himself, how he gets himself ready, how he takes his at-bats, how focused he is on the game,” Stiffler said. “And no one does it better than him.”