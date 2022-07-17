VCU's Tyler Locklear selected by Mariners in second round of MLB draft, becoming Rams' highest pick in 18 years

Tyler Locklear, coming off a pair of high-powered seasons at the plate for VCU, was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the second round, 58th overall, of the MLB draft on Sunday night.

The selection made Locklear VCU’s highest draft pick in 18 years, since pitcher Justin Orenduff was taken in the first round, 33rd overall, by the Dodgers in 2004. And the Mariners' president of baseball operations, Jerry Dipoto, is a former VCU pitching standout (1987-89).

Locklear’s record-setting production the last two years put him in position to be picked where he was.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Abingdon, Md., native burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman last year, and built on that with a big redshirt sophomore season this past spring.

In 2021, Locklear led the Atlantic 10 with 69 runs scored, 66 RBIs, 46 walks and a .515 on-base percentage. His 16 home runs tied for the A-10 lead, and were a VCU freshman record. And he also batted a team-high .345. The performance led to him being named both the A-10’s player of the year and rookie of the year, the first to ever do that.

Locklear then followed that by again leading the league in runs (77) and RBIs (78) this past season. He also improved on his 2021 batting average (.402), home run total (20). He went on a torrid run late in the season in particular, including an .818 average with three home runs and six RBIs across four A-10 tournament games.

He set VCU single-season records with his home run and RBI marks this past year. He’s tied for first on VCU’s career home run list, with 37, and holds the program's career slugging percentage record (.704).

Locklear also stood out in the highly regarded Cape Cod Baseball League last summer, playing for the Orleans (Mass.) Firebirds. He led the league with 27 RBIs and tied for the league lead with nine home runs.

Positionally, Locklear played mostly third base at VCU but moved over to first base midway through this past season in the aftermath of a season-ending injury suffered by first baseman Michael Haydak. Locklear could play first or third at the pro level.

Locklear followed a pair of fellow high-level collegiate prospects from the state selected in the draft. Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross was taken in the first round, ninth overall, by the Royals and James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter was selected in the first round, 16th overall, by the Cleveland Guardians. Both players were the highest MLB draftees in their respective school’s histories.

Virginia Tech shortstop Tanner Schobel was selected 68th overall, in competitive balance round B.