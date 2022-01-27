VCU's Vince Williams Jr. came up in big spot Wednesday at Davidson, in his signature way

But then Williams also, simply, has a nose to make plays, he added.

“He just knows how to play basketball the right way,” Rhoades said.

And the Rams, in particular, practice the type of situation Williams found himself in against Brajkovic, Rhoades said, “when [opponents] start laying in their shoulder.”

After the Williams charge, Baldwin was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a 70-68 game. Davidson (16-3, 6-1) got one more opportunity and Brajkovic attempted a 3-pointer, that was blocked by Mikeal Brown-Jones.

The Wildcats’ Michael Jones wound up with the ball after the block, but KeShawn Curry knocked it loose, and Brown-Jones secured. Brown-Jones was fouled. He didn’t convert at the line, purposely missing the second attempt.

There were just 0.4 seconds left afterward, giving Jones time for only a half-court heave. And VCU held on.

It was, for the Rams, a first win in a true road game over a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 since VCU (ranked No. 14 itself at the time) beat 25th-ranked UVA in November 2013.