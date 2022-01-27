VCU's Vince Williams Jr. came up in big spot Wednesday at Davidson, in his signature way

DAVIDSON, N.C. — When the whistle went off, Vince Williams Jr. knew he had the upper hand.
“He hit me right in my chest,” Williams said. “There was no way. There was no other call to be made."
With 13.9 seconds on the clock and VCU clinging to a 1-point lead in a bout at 25th-ranked Davidson on Wednesday night, Williams found himself matched up against Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic.
Brajkovic was Davidson’s best player all night, and teammate Hyunjung Lee fed him the ball on the block.
It seemed without question that Brajkovic wanted to set up one of his signature hook shots, over Williams, who he holds a 4-inch height advantage on.
Brajkovic took two dribbles, attempting to improve his position. But, after the second dribble, he jabbed into Williams’ chest. Williams repelled backward to the floor, and the whistle blew.
Charging foul was the fall, and VCU took the ball back up 69-68.
"It's over with,” Williams thought. “Game over.”
The Rams still had to scrap, though, in the seconds that remained. But Williams’ drawn charge indeed proved a key turn to help VCU stave the Wildcats off.
VCU went on to finish off a 70-68 win, perhaps the most valuable victory the group has secured to this point of the season. The Rams snapped Davidson’s wings streak at 15.
“Vince, he really made a big play as a senior and a leader,” VCU point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. said. “He stepped up for us.”
That Williams was the Rams defender in position to draw a charge in the first place was no real surprise. Williams has made a habit of securing such calls for the Rams (12-6, 5-2 Atlantic 10) since he arrived at VCU in 2018.
Is there a secret to his propensity for creating turnovers of that variety for the Rams?
"Be in the right position at the right time, that's the easiest way I can say it,” Williams said. “And then I'll just say my teammates put so much good pressure on the ball, that they come right to me.”
VCU coach Mike Rhoades credited, in part, the foundation Williams arrived at VCU with having been coached by the legendary Ed Heintschel at St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo, Ohio. Heintschel retired in 2019 after 40 years and with a 725-224.
So Williams, coming from such instruction, has an understanding of team defense, Rhoades said.
But then Williams also, simply, has a nose to make plays, he added.
“He just knows how to play basketball the right way,” Rhoades said.
And the Rams, in particular, practice the type of situation Williams found himself in against Brajkovic, Rhoades said, “when [opponents] start laying in their shoulder.”
After the Williams charge, Baldwin was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a 70-68 game. Davidson (16-3, 6-1) got one more opportunity and Brajkovic attempted a 3-pointer, that was blocked by Mikeal Brown-Jones.
The Wildcats’ Michael Jones wound up with the ball after the block, but KeShawn Curry knocked it loose, and Brown-Jones secured. Brown-Jones was fouled. He didn’t convert at the line, purposely missing the second attempt.
There were just 0.4 seconds left afterward, giving Jones time for only a half-court heave. And VCU held on.
It was, for the Rams, a first win in a true road game over a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 since VCU (ranked No. 14 itself at the time) beat 25th-ranked UVA in November 2013.
It was a critical Quadrant 1 victory for the Rams’ postseason resume, too, with Davidson No. 38 in the NCAA’s NET rankings to start the day. Entering Wednesday, VCU had just two such opportunities left on its schedule, with its regular-season finale at Saint Louis (ranked No. 71 in the NET) on March 5 the other.
The Rams are now 2-2 in the all-important Quadrant 1 matchups this season, with their win at Dayton on Jan. 5 the other victory.
On the court Wednesday, before his drawn charge, Williams was bothered by a turnover he committed with 3:09 to play that contributed to Davidson’s 14-0 run to make it a 1-point game, 67-66, with 1:32 left.
When VCU huddled after the turnover, Williams told Baldwin that he was going to make up for it.
And Williams, in a signature way, did in a big spot.
“I felt like I got it back right there [on the charge], on that play right there,” Williams said. “That was a big play, huge play right there."