VCU's Vince Williams Jr. declares for NBA draft

Vince Williams Jr. is turning his attention to the next level.

The star VCU wing announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter that he has declared for the NBA draft.

“Thank you Ram Nation for these past four years,” Williams wrote in the message he posted Thursday. “You welcomed me with open arms and have supported me the entire time. This has been a fun ride that I will always cherish.”

Players can declare for the draft, for pro evaluation, while reserving the right to return to school. Williams, a senior, has an extra season of eligibility available to him by virtue of the additional year granted to athletes by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it does not appear that he will rejoin the Rams.

Williams is coming off what was the best season of his career. The 6-6, 205-pound Toledo, Ohio, native averaged career highs of 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.

The scoring and rebounding numbers led VCU, too, this past season as Williams helped carry VCU to a 14-4 record in Atlantic 10 play, tied for second in the league, with his Swiss Army Knife ability.

He also was the Rams’ most consistent 3-point producer, notching a team-high, and career-high, 65 triples. The most notable 3 came in a big moment, to push VCU ahead with 25.3 seconds to play in an eventual 64-62 win at Richmond on Jan. 29.

Williams’ regular-season performance landed him on the all-A-10 first team. He later scored a career-high 27 points, with a career-high-tying 11 rebounds, in VCU’s season-ending loss to Wake Forest in the NIT on March 19. It was his fourth double-double, all of which came this past season.

“I think Vince's play all year long got better and better,” coach Mike Rhoades said after that game.

Williams played a part in the Rams’ rotation since he arrived at the school in 2018. That was while battling through myriad injuries over the course of his career. But this past year, and his junior season, were his healthiest.

The junior campaign, in 2020-21, was a breakout one for the lefty. He shot 41.3% from 3-point range, with 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, and was an all-A-10 third team pick.

Now Williams will try to follow in the footsteps of former VCU star Bones Hyland in becoming an NBA draft selection. Hyland became the program’s 20th draft selection last July — 26th overall to the Denver Nuggets, with whom he’s flourished.

A ranking of potential draft prospects published last month by USA Today’s For The Win pegged Williams as No. 61 in this year’s class.