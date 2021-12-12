VCU's Ward, Brown-Jones could find themselves closer to return as week begins

NORFOLK — At least early on Saturday night at Old Dominion, the absence of a couple of VCU’s post pieces seemed glaring.
For a second game in a row, the Rams were without starting forward Hason Ward and reserve forward Mikeal Brown-Jones.
Ward is recovering from a nagging ankle bone bruise that was aggravated against Campbell last Saturday. And Brown-Jones is still in concussion protocol, waiting to return after taking a blow in practice last week.
And, without the two, the Monarchs took it to VCU inside, outscoring the Rams 22-14 in the paint as part of a 37-31 halftime lead.
Forward Levi Stockard III’s paint prowess, with his big second half, helped VCU to a 75-66 win. But Ward and Brown-Jones certainly would’ve helped, too.
The two seem to be getting closer to a return. Coach Mike Rhoades said after Saturday’s game that Brown-Jones was due to be evaluated again Sunday.
And Ward’s status will progress to “day to day” starting Monday.
“So, hopefully, we'll get [Ward] this week but I don't know,” Rhoades said. “I hope so, I hope so. But it's more day to day right now. Just working on it."
Ward’s injury was something that had bothered the 6-9, 215 pounder for a while, Rhoades said this past week. And after tweaking it further against Campbell, the decision was made to take a pause to allow Ward to fully recover.
Ward is averaging 4.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game. He still leads VCU with 18 blocks — his block percentage of 10.5 is 35th nationally, per KenPom.com.
Brown-Jones, 6-8 and 220 pounds, is averaging 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.
Elsewhere, Saturday marked a second game back for VCU starting point guard Ace Baldwin, in his return from a May Achilles rupture. Baldwin’s minutes are being restricted for now, but Baldwin played 23:16 Saturday, up from the 19:39 he played in his season debut on Wednesday against Jacksonville State.
"That's where he's at right now,” Rhoades said of Baldwin’s minutes. “We'll re-evaluate it [Sunday] and Monday and talk to the medical people. He's fixing to play 40 [minutes], but we're still going to make sure we're smart about it.
“He had no soreness at all for the last two weeks, which is great."