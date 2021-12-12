VCU's Ward, Brown-Jones could find themselves closer to return as week begins

Ward’s injury was something that had bothered the 6-9, 215 pounder for a while, Rhoades said this past week. And after tweaking it further against Campbell, the decision was made to take a pause to allow Ward to fully recover.

Ward is averaging 4.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game. He still leads VCU with 18 blocks — his block percentage of 10.5 is 35th nationally, per KenPom.com.

Brown-Jones, 6-8 and 220 pounds, is averaging 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.

Elsewhere, Saturday marked a second game back for VCU starting point guard Ace Baldwin, in his return from a May Achilles rupture. Baldwin’s minutes are being restricted for now, but Baldwin played 23:16 Saturday, up from the 19:39 he played in his season debut on Wednesday against Jacksonville State.

"That's where he's at right now,” Rhoades said of Baldwin’s minutes. “We'll re-evaluate it [Sunday] and Monday and talk to the medical people. He's fixing to play 40 [minutes], but we're still going to make sure we're smart about it.

“He had no soreness at all for the last two weeks, which is great."