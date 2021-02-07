VCU's Wednesday home game against Davidson postponed

VCU’s home men’s basketball game against Davidson has been postponed for a second time.

Wednesday’s scheduled matchup at the Siegel Center will not be played, according to a source, as the Wildcats remain paused due to COVID-19 protocols. Davidson first announced its stoppage on Jan. 27, due to positive COVID-19 test results within its program.

The game Wednesday was already a rescheduled date. VCU and Davidson were originally slated to play on Jan. 2, but that was postponed because the Rams were forced to pause the morning of.

Davidson, in its current pause, will now have missed three straight games. The program also had games against St. Bonaventure (Jan. 30) and Fordham (Feb. 6) postponed.

VCU was slated to play at Duquesne Sunday afternoon, but that was postponed after a Duquesne player tested positive for COVID-19.

VCU announced Saturday that its postponed Jan. 27 game against Massachusetts would be moved to this upcoming Friday, replacing the scheduled Richmond home game that was postponed this past week due to a Spiders pause that began on Jan. 31 in response to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.