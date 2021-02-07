VCU's Wednesday home game against Davidson postponed

VCU’s home men’s basketball game against Davidson has been postponed for a second time.
Wednesday’s scheduled matchup at the Siegel Center will not be played, according to a source, as the Wildcats remain paused due to COVID-19 protocols. Davidson first announced its stoppage on Jan. 27, due to positive COVID-19 test results within its program.
The game Wednesday was already a rescheduled date. VCU and Davidson were originally slated to play on Jan. 2, but that was postponed because the Rams were forced to pause the morning of.
Davidson, in its current pause, will now have missed three straight games. The program also had games against St. Bonaventure (Jan. 30) and Fordham (Feb. 6) postponed.
VCU was slated to play at Duquesne Sunday afternoon, but that was postponed after a Duquesne player tested positive for COVID-19.
VCU announced Saturday that its postponed Jan. 27 game against Massachusetts would be moved to this upcoming Friday, replacing the scheduled Richmond home game that was postponed this past week due to a Spiders pause that began on Jan. 31 in response to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
But that game is off the table now as well, after UMass announced Sunday morning that all of its athletic activities would pause for a minimum of 14 days due to a surge in COVID-19 cases on campus.
So, at the moment, the Rams have postponed matchups at home against Fordham, at home against Richmond, at Duquesne, at home against Davidson and at home against UMass that have not yet been rescheduled.
