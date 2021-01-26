VCU's Wednesday home game against Massachusetts postponed

For the fourth time this season, the VCU men’s basketball program will have a game scratched due to COVID-19’s impact on the collegiate hoops season.

It was revealed Tuesday afternoon that Wednesday night’s VCU vs. Massachusetts game, scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff at the Siegel Center, has been postponed “due to contact tracing protocols and out of an abundance of caution,” according to the official announcement.

UMass is now in COVID-19 protocol. The Minutemen are pausing basketball activity until further notice.

VCU is continuing activity, and the Rams’ Saturday afternoon home game against La Salle remains on as scheduled.

A new date for the VCU-UMass game has not yet been finalized by the Atlantic 10 office.

The Rams have also had games against LSU, Davidson and Richmond affected. The LSU game was canceled as LSU was battling COVID-19 issues leading up to the scheduled playing of that game on Dec. 22 in Baton Rouge.

The Davidson game, scheduled for Jan. 2, was postponed to Feb. 10 when VCU was forced to pause activity due to COVID-19 protocols. And the scheduled Jan. 16 game at Richmond was postponed to Feb. 17, as Richmond was dealing with COVID-19 issues leading up to the original date.