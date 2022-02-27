VCU's women's track & field claims fifth A-10 indoor title

VCU women’s track made it back-to-back at the Atlantic 10 indoor track & field championships on Sunday.

The Rams surged from fifth place, through the first day of competition on Saturday, to first place on Sunday. They finished with a winning team score of 126, at George Mason Fieldhouse in Fairfax.

There was no A-10 indoor track & field championship meet last year, and VCU’s women’s team won the previous meet, in 2020. It was a fifth A-10 title overall for the Rams — they won in 2015, 2017 and 2018, too.

VCU claimed three gold medals as part of its title: Eryn Byrd in the shot put (14.80 meters), Lauryn Freeman in the 60-meter hurdles (8.44, school record, A-10 record) and Dasia Mayo in the high jump (5'7").

Makayla McGowan (shot put, 14.70 meters), Lauryn Taylor (60-meter dash, 7.53; 200-meter dash, 24.62) and Nayome Shipp (high jump, 5 feet, 5.75 inches) nabbed silver medals. And Byrd (weight throw, 17.87 meters), Courtney Higgins (pentathlon, school-record 3,629 points), Amari Jackson (triple jump, 12.17 meters) and Simone Pierre (400-meter dash, 56.50; 200-meter dash, 24.72) won bronzes.

Byrd was named the women’s most outstanding field performer, and VCU’s Jon Riley was named the women’s coach of the year.

The Rams’ men’s team finished fourth overall, with 103 points. Rhode Island claimed the men’s team title with 199 points.

VCU’s JeVon Waller won gold in the 60-meter dash, at 6.80. Camron Browne (long jump, 7.16 meters), David Coles (triple jump, 14.44 meters), Noah Hackerson (400-meter dash, 48.49) and Glen Yancey (shot put, 17.38 meters) took silver medals. Gordon Smith (long jump, 7.16 meters) and Danny Guliani (shot put, 55 feet, 1 inch) claimed bronze medals.