VCU's workout work ethic a key to team's success

In Daniel Roose’s experience in athletics, he knows that every team each year takes on a different personality.

Sometimes that personality comes from the team’s leaders, sometimes from its best players and sometimes it’s a collective effort.

Starting last summer, Roose, the VCU men’s basketball team’s director of sports performance, saw in the Rams a collective, steadfast work ethic in the weight room.

“And, in training, that is the most important thing is consistency,” Roose said. “It's not about how much we're lifting or how hard we're lifting or loud the music is or those kind of things.”

In that work was one way the Rams formed the tight bond that has helped lift them well past preseason expectations, to near the top of the Atlantic 10 standings and now in the NCAA tournament.

Workout regiments get tailed back a bit as the season goes on, a balancing act between managing later-season physical condition while still keeping players in tip-top shape. The Rams have dealt with their share of bumps and bruises down the stretch.

But Roose described their physical condition as tremendous and right where a team would want to be in March, heading into Saturday’s first-round NCAA tournament game against Oregon.