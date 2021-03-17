VCU's workout work ethic a key to team's success

In Daniel Roose’s experience in athletics, he knows that every team each year takes on a different personality.
Sometimes that personality comes from the team’s leaders, sometimes from its best players and sometimes it’s a collective effort.
Starting last summer, Roose, the VCU men’s basketball team’s director of sports performance, saw in the Rams a collective, steadfast work ethic in the weight room.
“And, in training, that is the most important thing is consistency,” Roose said. “It's not about how much we're lifting or how hard we're lifting or loud the music is or those kind of things.”
In that work was one way the Rams formed the tight bond that has helped lift them well past preseason expectations, to near the top of the Atlantic 10 standings and now in the NCAA tournament.
Workout regiments get tailed back a bit as the season goes on, a balancing act between managing later-season physical condition while still keeping players in tip-top shape. The Rams have dealt with their share of bumps and bruises down the stretch.
But Roose described their physical condition as tremendous and right where a team would want to be in March, heading into Saturday’s first-round NCAA tournament game against Oregon.
“It's just showing up. And that's what this group has done as good as any I've ever been around, is just show up,” Roose said of the team’s work ethic. “And for that reason — it's just a small part, a small cog, in the whole machine of who we are. But it was a big reason of why we're here in Indy today, is just showing up every day. And that's what these guys were able to do."
This past June, players returned to campus for voluntary workouts. Vince Williams was a player who set an example for the Rams then.
Williams entered the summer training period with a different level of excitement, Roose said, because he was finally healthy. The junior wing was limited in his first two offseasons because of shoulder surgery recoveries.
It was Williams, Roose said, who led the charge of showing up and putting the work in every day. There were 43 dates available this past summer that VCU players could come in and perform voluntary workouts, and Williams was there for all 43.
“The No. 1 thing is showing up,” said Roose, who served as strength coach at VCU 2009-15, took the position with Shaka Smart at Texas, then returned to VCU in 2019. “And he did that, and he set the tone for everybody in that. And when you have an example like that that's one of your better players, it really makes my job easy."
Other players followed Williams’ lead. As Roose said, there wasn’t much other things to do on campus during that time, “So you might as well come in and work on your body and work on your game.”
It was something Williams and Bones Hyland spoke about last week, how the summer forged the level of competitiveness within the team that helped pave the way for its success once the season started.
“That's where those guys kind of bonded,” Roose said. “I mean that's why you take the team that was picked ninth in the preseason and was able to do what this group did. It really started in the summer. Because they were so connected. They were on one common goal.”
The evolution of the weight room work goes from sessions of about an hour in the summer, to 45 minutes in the preseason to about 20-25 minutes in February.
But even late in the season, Roose said, the Rams still move heavy weight. It’s just for fewer repetitions.
“That's a longstanding tradition at VCU and what I've always done,” Roose said. “And it's served us well."
Managing the bumps and bruises is a major part of what Roose and sports medicine director Dennis Williams do. With the Rams’ high-octane style of play, and with the way coach Mike Rhoades likes for them to practice, those bumps and bruises are a nature of the beast, Roose said.
Roose and Williams communicate regularly about those things. And players have flexibility on when they can get in the weight room. After Feb. 1 there’s a general maximum of three days of week of lifting.
But players can go fewer than that, based on their personal situations and needs, or more than that.
The lifting and conditioning doesn’t stop even this week. Rhoades said Tuesday that the Rams would lift a couple of times in the run-up to Saturday’s game. The Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis was outfitted with six weight-room setups for teams to use.
The Rams lifted Tuesday, before their practice, Roose said.
“And they did a great job ... really high energy,” Roose said. “Led us right into having a great practice. And that, at this time of year, it's what we want to do."
The approach was established well before the season.
And it's one that helped power VCU to Indianapolis.
"The guys took care of business,” Roose said. “and they're being rewarded for it."
