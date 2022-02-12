Versatile Madison Hattix-Covington shining bright on boards for VCU

Earlier this season, with VCU fighting through a challenging stretch, coach Beth O’Boyle had a chat with guard Madison Hattix-Covington.

The games were flying by and O’Boyle voiced to Hattix-Covington that, before she knew it, her senior year would be over.

So, O’Boyle posed to Hattix-Covington, “What is one of the things that you can really do for this team?”

“And she was like, ‘I can get us [rebounds],’” O’Boyle said this past week. “And I was like, ‘Yes you can.’”

Hattix-Covington, over her four years on the court at VCU, has filled multiple roles. She’s brought energy off the bench, earning Atlantic 10 sixth woman of the year honors for her play in the 2019-20 season. She’s stepped in as a starter at other times.

Now this season she’s a full-time starter, playing the most minutes she ever has — at a position for which she’s undersized for: the “four,” or traditional power forward spot. But her basketball IQ, combined with her quickness and energy, made her a fit for the spot, contending with bigger opposing players.

And those traits have also helped her step up to plate in the area in particular that she told O’Boyle she would help: rebounding. Hattix-Covington, a 5-10 Killeen, Texas, native, is averaging a career-high, and team-high, six rebounds.

She recorded her first career double-double at La Salle last Friday with 12 points and 10 boards, contributing to a three-game win streak that has the Rams (11-8, 6-2 Atlantic 10) in the top five of the A-10 standings heading into a major matchup at league leader Dayton (19-3, 10-0) on Sunday, a noon tipoff from UD Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

"Trying to help the team more,” Hattix-Covington said of her play “We got scoring options. I can be one of those, too. But in other areas, when I'm not scoring, I'd rather help out with rebounds."

Through her morphing roles, O’Boyle said it’s been great to see Hattix-Covington’s growth both on and off the court since she arrived at VCU. Hattix-Covington has been an integral part in building the program, O’Boyle said.

Hattix-Covington was part of the Rams’ 2017 recruiting class that O’Boyle called pivotal at the time and that proved to be just that — one that also included other stalwarts like Taya Robinson (Huguenot), Tera Reed and Sydnei Archie (St. Catherine’s). Their class helped turn VCU into a perennial A-10 title contender, a feat the Rams realized last year for the program’s first-ever conference tournament title and first NCAA tournament appearance since 2009.

After redshirting her true freshman season in 2017-18 due to a preseason foot injury, Hattix-Covington has played in all 112 of VCU’s games over the past four years.

She and Robinson are the two players from the 2017 class who remain, and both are captains, along with Buffalo transfer Keowa Walters.

And, in Hattix-Covington’s case, a quiet player early in her career has become a leader.

“She’s leading pregame talks,” O’Boyle said. “She’s talking to players out on the floor in such a different way. And with such a different level of confidence. I think, as a coach, that’s one of the most exciting things to see.”

In terms of Hattix-Covington’s rebounding acumen, she said the team talked a lot this summer about where rebounds go, tracking them. She focused more acutely on making an impact in that way — her career high before this season was four rebounds per game, last season.

And her speed helps nullify the size disparities that exist between her and other players operating in frontcourt roles.

“Obviously, there's people at my position bigger than me,” Hattix-Covington said. “And so I try to use quickness to get it. And I just try to track the ball. I try to see where my teammates shoot — based on that, that's where I go and try to get them."

Hattix-Covington said it’s rewarding to know that she can spar with bigger opponents. And with her double-double against the Explorers last week, she achieved something that had been a goal of hers.

“I'm just glad that I finally got to get it this year,” she said.

Now she and the Rams are pushing further into the homestretch of the regular season, just five games left, including Sunday. It’s been, as O’Boyle described, a crazy year — one that included an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the program in December, that kept the Rams out of competition for about two and a half weeks.

And last week, because of COVID-19-forced rescheduling, VCU played three games in five days. The La Salle game was originally supposed to be played on Jan. 1, but was squeezed in between last Wednesday’s game at Richmond and last Sunday’s game against George Washington.

But VCU won all three games, and O’Boyle is pleased with how her team has attacked its challenges.

“And really their response to some of the challenges, whether it’s been COVID, whether it’s been some of the losses,” O’Boyle said. “That resiliency that they’ve shown — it’s a fun time of the year right now.”

Dayton on Sunday will be its own challenge. The Flyers have won 13 games in a row, the second-longest winning streak in the country.

On the offensive end, Dayton has led the league with 71.6 points per game in 10 A-10 contests. And, on the opposite end, the Flyers have held opponents to a league-best 33.6% from the field in A-10 competition.

Dayton also has a plus-13.0 rebound margin in league play. And that is where Hattix-Covington could be key for VCU in particular.

She’s stepped in where needed throughout her career. And Sunday is another, big opportunity.

“Madison's a really smart player,” O’Boyle said. “She really gets the game on the defensive side. And she's willing to go out there and do whatever it takes.”