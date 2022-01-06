Versatile Vince Williams reached career firsts in home state Wednesday

DAYTON — They say there’s no place like home.

And playing against Dayton at UD Arena has been fruitful for VCU’s Vince Williams the last couple of years. Williams is an Ohioan, from Toledo, which is a little over two hours north of Dayton.

Last February, Williams reached what was then a career-high 19 points in a game at Dayton, part of the Rams’ season sweep of the Flyers.

He followed that up with two other career firsts in VCU’s 53-52 win at Dayton on Wednesday. The senior wing recorded his first double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The 11 rebounds were a career high.

His all-around impact again made a difference on a night when the shorthanded Rams needed it coming out of a COVID-19-induced schedule interruption, without three players.

“I thought he did a great job, both sides,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said of Williams. “His defense, his rebounding. And then he had to handle the ball against pressure. Played multiple positions.”