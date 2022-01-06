Versatile Vince Williams reached career firsts in home state Wednesday

DAYTON — They say there’s no place like home.
And playing against Dayton at UD Arena has been fruitful for VCU’s Vince Williams the last couple of years. Williams is an Ohioan, from Toledo, which is a little over two hours north of Dayton.
Last February, Williams reached what was then a career-high 19 points in a game at Dayton, part of the Rams’ season sweep of the Flyers.
He followed that up with two other career firsts in VCU’s 53-52 win at Dayton on Wednesday. The senior wing recorded his first double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The 11 rebounds were a career high.
His all-around impact again made a difference on a night when the shorthanded Rams needed it coming out of a COVID-19-induced schedule interruption, without three players.
“I thought he did a great job, both sides,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said of Williams. “His defense, his rebounding. And then he had to handle the ball against pressure. Played multiple positions.”
Williams on Wednesday made his biggest scoring impact in the first half, when he scored 11 of his points, bolstered by a 3 of 5 start from 3-point range. He hit two of those 3s on back-to-back possessions, part of an 8-0 run that helped VCU pull out to a 7-point lead, 26-19, with 3:11 left before the half. Seven points was the Rams’ largest lead of the night.
“I feel like my teammates put me in great position to get shots,” Williams said. “They hit me in my shooting pocket.”
Then Williams made his greatest rebounding impact in the second half, when he pulled down nine of his rebounds. That included three defensive rebounds and two offensive rebounds in a stretch from 8:59 to 7:03 left in a tight game.
Williams’ previous career-high rebound tally was nine, which he had reached four times, last at Old Dominion last month.
“Vince did a great job getting some big ones,” Rhoades said of Williams’ rebounding performance Wednesday.
Scoring wise, Williams’ 2 second-half points came on VCU’s lone two free throw attempts of the game. And they came in a big spot — the two shots slipped the Rams back ahead, 47-46, with 3:49 to play.
He also defended Dayton’s last-ditch shot attempt, after Ace Baldwin’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds to play, preventing R.J. Blakney from getting a clean look off.
Then afterward, he got to see family and friends in attendance, that included his former high school coach at St. John’s Jesuit in Toledo, Ed Heintschel — a cap on a big night.
"I just thought he played a fantastic game on both sides of the court,” Rhoades said.