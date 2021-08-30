Versatility of Burmeister, Blackshear could elevate Virginia Tech's offense

“He picked up everything really fast. He’s focused. So we kept pushing, pushing, pushing,” said Cornelsen. “Looking back in hindsight, I think maybe having a little bit less on his plate would have helped him a little bit more. But we saw flashes of what he can do, and I think there’s more in there that he’s putting himself in position to go do those things this fall.”

Having versatile players like Blackshear and Mitchell, who many expected to turn pro after last season, used to be a rare luxury for college programs. But more and more, college rosters are littered with running backs who can play receiver or Wildcat quarterback, and wide receivers and tight ends who can carry the ball on end arounds.

It’s an evolution that Fuente and Cornelsen said has been fueled by the emergence of seven-on-seven summer ball, bringing different types of athletes to the game, and the trickle down effect of spread offenses moving from college to the high school game.

“There are probably more kids at the younger levels who are doing more things like that,” said Cornelsen. “It’s not just that they can do different things, but it’s the level that they can do those specific things.”