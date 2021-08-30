Versatility of Burmeister, Blackshear could elevate Virginia Tech's offense

After transferring to Virginia Tech from Rutgers, one of the first people Raheem Blackshear met was Braxton Burmeister, the Hokies’ transfer quarterback from Oregon. The two became roommates and fast friends, even making trips to the beach together when schedules allowed.
Now, that duo could hold the key to Tech’s offense this football season.
“We still have that connection,” said Blackshear.
During the 2020 preseason, Tech’s coaches raved about the versatility of Blackshear, a running back who can play wide receiver, H-back or even Wildcat quarterback, the athleticism of Burmeister, a true dual-threat quarterback and one of the top athletes on the roster, and the potential of an offense that would feature both players.
Instead, Burmeister was sidelined and set back, first, by a bout with COVID-19, and then broken toes. Blackshear similarly missed time in virus protocol and was overtaken by Khalil Herbert, a transfer from Kansas who went on to have a huge season running the ball and returning kicks.
Now, with Herbert in the NFL and quarterback Hendon Hooker transferred to Tennessee, that vision of the offense that had been forming last August is set to take the field for the Hokies when they open up this year Friday night at home against No. 10 North Carolina.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Burmeister started the first three games of last season, including a road loss at UNC that saw him benched, and the final two. The 5-9, 198-pound Blackshear, who had amassed 953 total offensive yards as a sophomore at Rutgers, only received 84 touches last season at Tech.
Both players figure to have larger roles in 2021.
“Raheem and I are really close,” said Burmeister. “Whenever we’re out there, we’ll be joking around. It keeps the mood light. I just feel like, whenever he’s back there, I’m really comfortable.”
Add in senior tight end James Mitchell, another gifted athlete who can play like a wide receiver, tight end or even carry the ball, and backup quarterback Connor Blumrick, who also played H-back at Texas A&M, and the Hokies have the ability to run a multitude of plays and formations without tipping their hand with their personnel groupings.
“That’s one big piece of it. It makes it harder for the defensive coordinator to know exactly what your tendencies are going to be just based on personnel,” said offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen, whose unit’s points-per-game average has gone up each of the past four seasons. “Finding the right matchups – it’s easier to get those guys maybe where you want them and find matchups.”
Unlike last August, when Blackshear was working all over the offense, he’s spent his time focusing on the running back position. But with Jalen Holston and Keshawn King also back, Blackshear’s versatility figures to keep on the field in a multitude of ways.
Now, looking back, Cornelsen and coach Justin Fuente believe they have both overloaded and overhyped Blackshear last preseason.
“He picked up everything really fast. He’s focused. So we kept pushing, pushing, pushing,” said Cornelsen. “Looking back in hindsight, I think maybe having a little bit less on his plate would have helped him a little bit more. But we saw flashes of what he can do, and I think there’s more in there that he’s putting himself in position to go do those things this fall.”
Having versatile players like Blackshear and Mitchell, who many expected to turn pro after last season, used to be a rare luxury for college programs. But more and more, college rosters are littered with running backs who can play receiver or Wildcat quarterback, and wide receivers and tight ends who can carry the ball on end arounds.
It’s an evolution that Fuente and Cornelsen said has been fueled by the emergence of seven-on-seven summer ball, bringing different types of athletes to the game, and the trickle down effect of spread offenses moving from college to the high school game.
“There are probably more kids at the younger levels who are doing more things like that,” said Cornelsen. “It’s not just that they can do different things, but it’s the level that they can do those specific things.”
And while physical traits are a big part of making a football player versatile, Fuente said there’s another level to identifying prospects who can truly excel in multiple roles at the college level.
“The trick is, you’ve got to find guys with the capacity to handle it all,” said Fuente. “That’s not always intelligence. Some of that’s innate. That’s savvy. That’s just guys who’ve played a lot of sports and kind of have that feel for the game. We have a couple of those guys.”
And it’s those guys who may define this year’s offense.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber