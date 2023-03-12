CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia boasts a roster laden with veterans. Its likely starting lineup for Thursday’s NCAA tournament first round game against Furman has played in a combined 612 games in their college careers.

But when it comes to the Big Dance, the Cavaliers have far less experienced terpsichoreans.

“I dreamed about stuff like this,” junior guard Reece Beekman said. “Little kids grow up watching that.”

Virginia, the ACC co-regular-season champion and tournament runner-up, earned a No. 4 seed in the South Region for the upcoming NCAA tournament. The Cavaliers (25-7) will play Furman on Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

The Paladins (27-7) are the Southern Conference champions and have won six straight.

The winner faces the winner of the game between No. 5-seed San Diego State and No. 12-seed Charleston. Alabama, the tournament’s overall top seed, is the No. 1 seed in the region. The semifinal and final rounds will be played in Louisville.

For Virginia, other than Kihei Clark, a starter on the 2019 national championship team, only Beekman and redshirt senior center Francisco Caffaro have played in an NCAA tournament game. Beekman started the Cavaliers 2021 first-round loss to Ohio, while Caffaro came off the bench to play nine minutes in that contest.

That game was played at Indiana’s Assembly Hall in Bloomington, part of the NCAA’s Indianapolis bubble that year, with limited numbers of spectators, as the tournament came back after skipping 2020 due to the pandemic. So even though Beekman and Caffaro played in it, both said this year will be their first chance in a true NCAA tournament environment.

Forward Jayden Gardner and guard Armaan Franklin, who transferred to UVa before the 2020-21 season from East Carolina and Indiana, respectively, will be playing in their first NCAA tournaments when Virginia faces Furman at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, a game that will be televised on TruTV.

“It’s surreal,” Gardner said. “Selection Show Sunday solidifies it. It’ll be great to finally accomplish that, the thing I’ve been seeking.”

The same is true for junior center Kadin Shedrick, sophomore guard Taine Murray and freshmen Isaac McKneely and Ryan Dunn.

Graduate transfer Ben Vander Plas played for Ohio in the 2021 tournament, helping the Bobcats upset UVa. Like Beekman and Caffaro, Vander Plas was eagerly anticipating this March being his first true chance to get the full NCAA tournament experience.

But Vander Plas suffered a fractured hand in practice Wednesday, ending his season and his college career.

With that little Big Dance experience on the floor, will the Cavaliers be stepping on each other toes when they tip off play in the South Region?

“I think experience is always important,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said Sunday night. “NCAA tournament experience is valuable. We have a few guys with it. But I think playing in some of these tournaments and a lot of these games just prepares you.”

A year after playing in the NIT, and with its top six scorers back, Virginia basketball went into this season expecting to be back in the NCAA tournament. A strong start only reinforced those expectations.

A shaky patch exposed some of the Cavaliers’ vulnerabilities, but four straight wins before a loss in the conference tournament title game to Duke on Saturday reaffirmed Virginia’s position as a team that could play deep into March.

UVa won a share of the ACC regular-season title and won two games at the conference tournament in Greensboro this week before falling to Duke.

It ended up being one of five ACC teams made this year's NCAA tournament bracket. Duke is a 5-seed in the East, Miami is a 5 in the Midwest, North Carolina State is an 11 in the South and Pittsburgh is an 11 in the Midwest, playing in the First Four in Dayton.

North Carolina (20-13), which played in the national championship game a year ago and opened the season, did not receive an at-large bid to the NCAAs. It announced Sunday it would decline a chance to play in the NIT.

Clemson (23-10), which finished third in the regular season, also was left out.

Both of those teams were knocked out of the ACC tournament by Virginia: UNC on Thursday in the quarterfinals and Clemson on Friday in the semifinals.

Photos from the UVa men's basketball season