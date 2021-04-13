Veterans 'fix' Virginia's offensive line

Add in senior tackle Bobby Haskins, who made 13 starts in 2019, and UVA has the most experienced offensive line since Mendenhall took over the program.

“We have a lot of continuity,” said Oluwatimi. “It’s helpful for the QBs, helpful for the running backs, helpful for the whole for the offense. It just gives (the coaches) confidence to rely on us as a unit. … We have a chance to be the best unit in the country, honestly. We have that confidence and we have that swagger.”

That level of experience has allowed Tujague to coach his line at a higher level, and it’s made communication during games and practices more of a two-way flow.

“When they come to the sidelines, I’m getting feedback and answers like this,” said Tujague, snapping his fingers. “On Saturdays, they’re talking about it before I get a chance to even adjust it or address it.”

It’s a group Mendenhall hopes can shift Virginia’s running game away from one centered on quarterback runs and transition it to a more running back-driven attack. Deducting yardage lost to sacks, UVA has been led in rushing by a quarterback in each of the past three seasons.