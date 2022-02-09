Vince Williams Jr. a welcome addition back to lineup for VCU on Tuesday

It was a first loud ovation of the night.

When Vince Williams Jr. emerged from the VCU sideline on Tuesday, to enter the game against visiting Rhode Island, the Siegel Center crowd of 6,624 expressed its appreciation with a loud cheer.

Williams was coming off two straight games missed, with a left calf strain. He didn’t start, for the first time this season, rather entering at the 16:43 mark of the first half.

The 6-6, 205-pound wing has been VCU’s best player this season, and thus the warm welcome when he checked in.

Williams still wasn’t even close to 100%, coach Mike Rhoades said. But simply having him on the court was important for VCU.

He played 26 minutes and contributed 6 points, plus seven assists, one shy of tying his career high.

“He’s one of the best players in the league. He’s a basketball player,” Rhoades said of Williams, who averages team highs of 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. “He does it all, and you saw that [Tuesday].”

Williams first hurt his calf in VCU’s Jan. 29 game at Richmond. He missed the team’s loss to Dayton and win over Duquesne in the past week, and was day-to-day heading into this week.

He barely practiced before returning Tuesday, just a bit on Monday. But he had a great shootaround earlier in the day Tuesday, Rhoades said.

The Toledo, Ohio, native wore a sleeve on his calf and, when not in play, a heating and massaging pad. But he otherwise showed no sign of the injury, playing with his typical physical style. He drew four fouls.

“He got a little frustrated, because he wanted to make some shots, especially after making the first one,” Rhoades said of Williams, who hit an early 3 but finished 2 of 10 from the field. “But I just commend him and his approach the last week in taking care of this.”

Williams is not on a minutes restriction — Rhoades said an MRI was performed on Williams’ calf, that showed no structural damage, so his amount of play is up to pain tolerance. And Williams actually wanted more minutes Tuesday. His season average entering was 32.2 minutes.

But, however minutes he played, he was a welcome addition back to the rotation for VCU.

"Vince is a leader for sure,” forward Jalen DeLoach said. “We need him, that's all I got to say. We need him for sure."