Vince Williams Jr. day to day moving forward for VCU

VCU was missing star wing Vince Williams Jr. for a second straight game Saturday against Duquesne, as he continues to recover from a calf strain.

The injury was originally suffered in last Saturday’s game at Richmond. Though it didn’t show on the court, Williams woke up with discomfort in the aftermath of that contest, in which he played 37 minutes.

Williams attempted to give it a go ahead of Wednesday’s loss against Dayton, but the calf didn’t loosen up, VCU coach Mike Rhoades said.

After Saturday’s game, which VCU won 71-62, Rhoades said that Williams is day to day moving forward.

“He's feeling better than he did two days ago, even yesterday,” Rhoades said. “Hopefully he'll be ready to go here soon.”

The 6-6 205-pound Williams has been a do-everything floor leader for Rams, a sort of point forward for VCU, who can handle and distribute but is also VCU’s leading scorer (12.9 points per game) and leading rebounder (6.2 rebounds per game). He also leads VCU with 41 3-pointers and averages 3.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks, too.