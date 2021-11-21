Vince Williams' role offensively will be of high value to VCU this season, as he showed against Chattanooga

Vince Williams did just about all he could, it seemed.
In a scrap Saturday at the Siegel Center against Chattanooga — what ultimately finished as a 56-54 VCU loss — Williams over and over again put the Rams in position to take a lead down the stretch.
Five different times, in the game’s final 6:36, Williams tied the score with either a bucket or a free throw. And he assisted on a sixth tying basket in that stretch, too.
It was a given that the Rams would need more from Williams, now a senior, on the offensive end this year. The 6-6 wing was VCU’s second-leading scorer last season, at 10.6 points per game, behind July NBA draft pick Bones Hyland’s 19.5 points per game.
With Hyland gone, Williams assumed more of the responsibility, with fellow senior KeShawn Curry.
Williams played the part well Saturday, even if it wasn’t quite enough. He finished with 21 points, a career high. And he scored it efficiently — 7 of 10 overall from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
He now leads VCU with 12.3 points per game.
“We need him to score night in and night out. And I think he’s ready for that role,” assistant coach J.D. Byers, the Rams' offensive coordinator, said of Williams before the season.
The young season, to this point, has already featured a bit of an evolution in offensive approach for Williams.
Out of the gate, with his heightened role on that end, Williams tried to be more aggressive, he said. But he felt it didn’t work for him. The Toledo, Ohio, native was 2 of 8 from the field in both the Rams’ opening win over Saint Peter’s and in their loss against Wagner. He finished with 9 and 5 points in those contests, respectively.
Since, though, Williams has pressed less and simply let the game come to him.
“And then I just capitalize on my opportunities,” he said.
And, in last Wednesday’s win over Vanderbilt, he went 5 of 10 from the field for a team-high 14 points, before the 21-point outing against Chattanooga.
Williams has gone a combined 8 of 15 from 3-point range the last two games, too. That’s a part of his offensive repertoire that the Rams need in particular.
To this point, Williams is 10 of 23 overall (43.5%) from 3-point range. The next closest player is Jayden Nunn, who is 2 of 9 from deep.
Coach Mike Rhoades thought Williams was effective at picking his spots both against Vanderbilt and against Chattanooga.
“Connecting the dots with his teammates. Creating movement and flow, but also being aggressive getting downhill,” Rhoades said. “Being aggressive trying to get to the foul line. Being aggressive looking for his 3. And he did that today. I thought he moved very well without the ball. Thought we executed some plays down the stretch there to get him some shots that were huge.”
Williams is also second on the team with eight assists, but with a team-high 13 turnovers as well so far.
Ultimately, on Saturday, after Williams tied the game a final time on a jumper with 25.1 seconds to go, Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith won it with a jumper of his own. Overall, Williams went 3 of 4 from the field in the last 6:36, the miss a 3-point attempt with 2:50 to play and the game tied at 50.
Though Williams is more of the go-to guy for the Rams this year on the offensive end, he also doesn’t necessarily consider himself to be the main scorer. Anybody in the lineup can score, he said.
But leading scorer night in and night out or not, what Williams showed in keeping VCU close with Chattanooga Saturday is that he will play a critical role regardless.
“Anybody can go off any night. Because we got a lot of key players on the team,” Williams said. “So I feel like I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing so far, especially these last two games, and we're going to end up coming out successful. And we really didn't have a good game overall, but at least we can see that we're doing some positive things on the offensive end.”