Vince Williams' role offensively will be of high value to VCU this season, as he showed against Chattanooga

The young season, to this point, has already featured a bit of an evolution in offensive approach for Williams.

Out of the gate, with his heightened role on that end, Williams tried to be more aggressive, he said. But he felt it didn’t work for him. The Toledo, Ohio, native was 2 of 8 from the field in both the Rams’ opening win over Saint Peter’s and in their loss against Wagner. He finished with 9 and 5 points in those contests, respectively.

Since, though, Williams has pressed less and simply let the game come to him.

“And then I just capitalize on my opportunities,” he said.

And, in last Wednesday’s win over Vanderbilt, he went 5 of 10 from the field for a team-high 14 points, before the 21-point outing against Chattanooga.

Williams has gone a combined 8 of 15 from 3-point range the last two games, too. That’s a part of his offensive repertoire that the Rams need in particular.

To this point, Williams is 10 of 23 overall (43.5%) from 3-point range. The next closest player is Jayden Nunn, who is 2 of 9 from deep.

Coach Mike Rhoades thought Williams was effective at picking his spots both against Vanderbilt and against Chattanooga.